Belgium tightens containment measures after virus infections spike

Europe 2020-07-24, by Comments Off 0
Belgium will tighten coronavirus containment measures on July 25 after a rise in infections, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said, requiring the use of face masks in crowded outdoor public spaces. The home to the headquarters of the European Union and NATO imposed a lockdown on March 18 in an effort to contain the outbreak. It has claimed 9,808 lives in a country that has one of the world’s highest fatality rates per capita, Reuters said.

The government later eased the lockdown and had planned to loosen restrictions further on Thursday. However, a series of localized outbreaks and a 91-percent spike in nationwide infections last week forced an about-turn.

“The latest figures should not throw us into panic but have to be taken seriously,” Wilmes told reporters on Thursday. Under the new measures, Belgians will have to wear a mask in public, including at outdoor markets, shopping streets and other crowded sites.

Tighter measures will also be imposed on bars and restaurants, where masks will become compulsory for those not seated. An easing of restrictions could be announced on September 1, Wilmes said, potentially allowing a resumption of trade fairs.__RT.com

