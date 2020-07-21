UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong

The UK government will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong “immediately and indefinitely”.

Announcing the move, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK “wants a positive relationship” with China.

But he said the “imposition” of the new national security law in Hong Kong by Bejing was a “serious violation” of the country’s international obligations.

Labour said it would support changes to the law, calling it a “step in the right direction”.

Mr Raab also confirmed the government would extend its arms embargo – which has been in place with China since 1989 – to Hong Kong, stopping the UK exporting equipment, such as firearms, smoke grenades and shackles to the region.

But China has accused the UK government of “brutal meddling”, insisting it was committed to upholding international law.

The country also promised a “resolute response” if the UK withdrew from extradition arrangements.

Bejing introduced the security law at the end of June, creating new offences which could see Hong Kong residents sent to mainland China for trial.

Critics said it could see pro-democracy protesters in the region being served with life sentences.

Mr Raab told MPs: “There remains considerable uncertainty about the way in which the new national security law will be enforced.

“I would just say this: the UK is watching and the whole world is watching.”

The foreign secretary also confirmed plans for a path to UK citizenship for around three million Hong Kongers, in response to the law, would be in place by early 2021.

However, Border Force officials have been given the ability to grant leave to any applicants before then.

‘Grave concerns’

Political and economic relations between the UK and China have become strained in recent months.

Mr Raab referenced a number of tensions during his speech, including the decision by the UK government to ban Chinese firm Huawei from the country’s 5G network.

He told MPs: “We will always protect our vital interests including sensitive infrastructure and we won’t accept any investment that compromises our domestic or national security”

The foreign secretary also raised his “grave concerns” about the “gross human rights abuses” taking place in China’s Xinjiang region against Uighur Muslims, after reports of forced sterilisation and wider persecution of the group.

He said they had raised the issue with his Chinese counterparts and with the United Nations.

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said Labour “strongly welcomed” the measures, saying they should lead to a “new era” in the two countries’ relationship.

“This must mark the start of a more strategic approach to China based on an ethical approach to foreign policy and an end to the naivety of the ‘golden-era years’,” she told MPs.

“Like him, our quarrel is not with the people of China, but the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong, the actions of the Chinese government in the South China Sea and the appalling treatment of the Uighur people is reason now to act.

“We will not be able to say in future years that we did not know.”__BBC