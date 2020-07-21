Voice Of Vienna

Findings of long-awaited probe into Russian inference in UK politics released

The UK is a “key target” in the West for Russian intelligence agencies, according to the findings of a long-awaited report into interference in British politics.

An influential parliamentary committee also argued that the UK government failed to address Kremlin influence, stating that ministers ministers “had not seen or sought evidence of successful interference in UK democratic processes.”

The findings of the delayed probe were delivered to Parliament on Tuesday after staving off what many observers saw as a last-minute effort to once again stall the report, which was originally submitted to Johnson on October 17.

The government initially said the report couldn’t be published until it was reviewed for national security issues, which postponed release until after the general election in December last year. Further holdups were caused by delays in appointing new members to the Intelligence and Security Committee.

Finally, Johnson named five Conservative lawmakers to the nine-person panel in hopes his handpicked candidate would be chosen as chairman and block the report. The gambit failed when a renegade Conservative was chosen to head the committee with backing from opposition parties.

“Completely self-defeating act that bears the hallmark of a government so arrogant it really believes it is above scrutiny,” Lisa Nandy, the opposition Labour Party’s spokeswoman on foreign affairs, tweeted. “What is in the Russia report that Johnson doesn’t want to see the light of day?”

Labour has accused the government of failing to publish the report because it would lead to further questions about links between Russia and the pro-Brexit campaign in the 2016 referendum on European Union membership, which Johnson helped lead.__EuroNews

