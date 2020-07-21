Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Damascus targeted in missile strike, Syrian state media blames Israel
Damascus targeted in missile strike, Syrian state media blames Israel

Damascus targeted in missile strike, Syrian state media blames Israel

International 2020-07-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Syrian air defenses have engaged incoming “hostile targets” in the capital city of Damascus, state media reported. Footage circulating online shows explosions in the skies above the city.

Damascus came under an apparent missile strike late on Monday. Sirens were heard across the city, while air defense systems intercepted incoming projectiles.

The missiles flew from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights region, Syrian state media reported, pinning the blame for the attack on Tel Aviv.

Several videos from the scene show projectiles streaking through the sky. Footage suggests that the Syrian military scored at least one hit on the targets.

No information on potential casualties and damage on the ground has emerged so far.

Syria’s capital city, as well as other locations across the country, routinely come under mysterious missile strikes. While the Syrian government attributes such attacks to Israel, Tel Aviv rarely comments on its involvement.

In a rare exception, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu last year openly bragged about his military carrying out “hundreds” of air strikes on the Syrian territory, citing the need to prevent Iran from entrenching there. Syria hosts a number of Iranian military advisers, who have been invited by Damascus to help the country in its fight against international terrorism.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Damascus targeted in missile strike, Syrian state media blames Israel

Syrian air defenses have engaged incoming “hostile targets” in the capital city of Damascus,... more»

EU summit: Frugals secure concessions in latest recovery package plan

European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday afternoon that he is... more»

Austria steps up border checks as COVID-19 cases rise in Balkans

As coronavirus cases rise in the Western Balkans, Austria is intensifying border controls with the... more»

UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong

The UK government will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong “immediately and... more»

Deadly skies: Pakistani pilots allege systemic safety failures

By Asad HashimIslamabad, Pakistan – Pakistani pilots claim that fraud and improper flight... more»

UK orders 90 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, Valneva

The UK has signed agreements to buy 90 million doses of vaccines in development by drugmakers... more»

Oil falls on worries over fuel demand setback as infections rise

Oil prices dropped on Monday, amid concerns that a recovery in fuel demand could be derailed by a... more»

EU summit: ‘Diametrically opposed positions’ on coronavirus rescue package

There is still no agreement among EU leaders on a massive coronavirus recovery package after three... more»

Kashmir: 4th Round of Indo-China talks on border issue, India conveys need to restore pre-May 5 status in Ladakh

NEW DELHI: The last round of talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders saw the Indian... more»

Protests held against Armenian border attacks in Europe

People in Hungary, Austria, and Germany took to the streets on Saturday to protest against... more»

Search

Back to Top