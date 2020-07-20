Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / UK orders 90 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, Valneva
UK orders 90 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, Valneva

UK orders 90 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, Valneva

Europe 2020-07-20, by Comments Off 5
Print Friendly

The UK has signed agreements to buy 90 million doses of vaccines in development by drugmakers including Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE and Valneva SE.

The government said it has secured access to three different vaccine candidates, and it’s setting up a program seeking 500,000 volunteers to participate in clinical trials.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to supply 30 million doses of their vaccine candidate this year and next, the companies said in a separate statement. The companies plan to seek approval as early as October and could produce as many as 100 million doses by the end of this year.

The UK described the order as that alliance’s first binding agreement with any government. The US has been supporting Pfizer and BioNTech’s efforts through its $10 billion Operation Warp Speed research program. The vaccine uses a novel technology called mRNA.

Valneva agreed to supply 60 million doses of a shot it’s developing. The UK previously struck a supply agreement for a vaccine being tested by AstraZeneca Plc with the University of Oxford.

The UK also said Monday it ordered treatments containing antibodies that neutralize Covid-19 from AstraZeneca.

Valneva, a French drugmaker, will supply a further 40 million doses if its vaccine is found to be safe, effective and suitable, the U.K. said. The company is producing the vaccine at a factory in Livingston, Scotland. Valneva said it expects the government to help fund clinical studies and it’s negotiating funding to expand the Livingston facility.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UK orders 90 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, Valneva

The UK has signed agreements to buy 90 million doses of vaccines in development by drugmakers... more»

Oil falls on worries over fuel demand setback as infections rise

Oil prices dropped on Monday, amid concerns that a recovery in fuel demand could be derailed by a... more»

EU summit: ‘Diametrically opposed positions’ on coronavirus rescue package

There is still no agreement among EU leaders on a massive coronavirus recovery package after three... more»

Kashmir: 4th Round of Indo-China talks on border issue, India conveys need to restore pre-May 5 status in Ladakh

NEW DELHI: The last round of talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders saw the Indian... more»

Protests held against Armenian border attacks in Europe

People in Hungary, Austria, and Germany took to the streets on Saturday to protest against... more»

China’s ambassador challenged on treatment of Uighurs

China’s ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, has denied reports that China is carrying out a... more»

Trump says he wants to ‘help’ Portland, accuses local officials of allowing ‘anarchists & agitators’ to take control of the city

Donald Trump has rebuked Portland’s leadership for permitting protesters to run amok in the... more»

India: IAF may deploy Rafale fighters in Ladakh sector amid border row

The Indian Air Force could deploy its new Rafale fighter jets in the Ladakh sector as part of... more»

Another power plant hit by explosion in Iran, authorities blame transformer – state media

A blast at a power plant has occurred in Iran, this time in the central part of the Islamic... more»

World ‘at the breaking point’ due to inequalities, says UN chief

JOHANNESBURG: Saying we are at the breaking point, the UN secretary general made a sweeping call... more»

Search

Back to Top