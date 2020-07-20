Voice Of Vienna

Protests held against Armenian border attacks in Europe

International 2020-07-20, by Comments Off 0
People in Hungary, Austria, and Germany took to the streets on Saturday to protest against Armenia’s cross-border attacks on Azerbaijan and its continued occupation of the Upper Karabakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) region.

Dozens in the capital Budapest attended the protest organized by Azerbaijani associations based in Hungary.

Carrying Azerbaijani, Turkish and Hungarian flags, the protesters chanted slogans.

Ramiz Emirli, the head of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian Brotherhood Association, told Anadolu Agency that they organized the protests to announce in Europe that Armenia attacked Azerbaijan and martyred its soldiers.

Meanwhile, protesters in Vienna carried Azerbaijani and Turkish flags and chanted slogans such as “Justice for Azerbaijan”.

In Germany, nearly a hundred people joined a protest in front of the Armenian Embassy in Berlin.

The protesters held placards reading “No to terror,” “Stop Armenian aggression,” and “Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan”.

Armenian military attacks since last Sunday have martyred a dozen Azerbaijani soldiers. However, they have since withdrawn after suffering losses following retaliation from the Azerbaijani military.

Azerbaijan has blamed Armenia for the “provocative” actions, with Turkey supporting Baku and warning Yerevan that it will not hesitate to stand against any attack on its eastern neighbor.

Since 1991 the Armenian military has illegally occupied the Upper Karabakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) region, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Four UN Security Council and two UN General Assembly resolutions, as well as decisions by many international organizations, refer to the illegal occupation and demand the withdrawal of Armenian forces from Upper Karabakh and seven other occupied regions of Azerbaijan.__The News

