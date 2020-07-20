Voice Of Vienna

China’s ambassador challenged on treatment of Uighurs

International 2020-07-20
China’s ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, has denied reports that China is carrying out a programme of sterilisation of Uighur women in the western Xinjiang region.

Reports and eyewitness accounts have accused China of trying to reduce the Uighur population in Xinjiang by forced sterilisation.

Mr Liu was also confronted with drone footage that appears to show Uighurs being blindfolded and led to trains. He said he “did not know” what the video was showing.__BBC

