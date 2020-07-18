3 Militants Killed In Shopian Encounter: Police

SRINAGAR: Three militants have been killed in the ongoing encounter that broke out in Amshipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

State forces launched a cordon and search operation in Amshipora area of Shopian early this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

Three militants were killed in the gunfight, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained, he said, adding the operation was continuing.

On Friday, three militants, including a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were killed in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the internet services have been suspended in the district.__Kashmir Observer