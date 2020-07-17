Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / UK says ‘Russian actors’ tried to meddle in 2019 general election
UK says ‘Russian actors’ tried to meddle in 2019 general election

UK says ‘Russian actors’ tried to meddle in 2019 general election

Europe 2020-07-17, by Comments Off 5
Print Friendly

“Russian actors” tried to interfere in Britain’s 2019 general election by acquiring sensitive trade documents and leaking them on social media, the UK government said on Thursday.

“It is almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 General Election through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked Government documents,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a written statement to parliament.

Raab added that “sensitive” documents relating to a UK-US Free Trade Agreement were fraudulently acquired and disseminated online via the social media platform Reddit and that further attempts to promote them were made when they failed to garner much attention.

Jeremy Corbyn, at the time Labour’s candidate for prime minister, said a month before the ballot that the leaked documents proved the Conservative government planned to include the National Health Service in a future trade deal with the US.

Raab told parliamentarians that “whilst there is no evidence of a broad spectrum Russian campaign against the General Election, any attempt to interfere in our democratic processes is completely unacceptable.

“The Government reserves the right to call out and respond with appropriate measures in the future,” he went on.

Raab’s statement comes as the Intelligence and Security Committee announced on Thursday that it will release its long-awaited report on Russian interference in the 2016 referendum on EU membership and the following 2017 general election.__EuroNews

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: AJK cabinet declines to agree to draft constitutional proposals from Islamabad ‘in totality’

The long-prevailing conjectures about the 14th amendment to the Constitution of Azad Jammu and... more»

India: Pakistan broke agreement on ‘unimpeded’ access to ‘spy’

India said its diplomats protested and left a meeting arranged by Pakistan in Islamabad with an... more»

Austria: Eight police officers suspended due to torture on Chechens

Eight accused viennese police officers have now been suspended. According to KURIER news... more»

Mother of German forest ‘Rambo’ in plea to police

German police are into a fifth day searching dense forest for a gunman nicknamed... more»

India needs ‘verification on ground’ of troop disengagement with China

India and China are making progress on ending a months-long military face-off at their disputed... more»

UK says ‘Russian actors’ tried to meddle in 2019 general election

“Russian actors” tried to interfere in Britain’s 2019 general election by... more»

European Union’s top court invalidates data-sharing pact with United States

The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that an agreement that allows big tech companies... more»

Party members in sights as US mulls more sanctions over Hong Kong

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out further sanctions against top Chinese officials,... more»

Kashmir: Protesters demand reopening of GB to tourists

GILGIT: Hundreds of people affiliated with the tourism and transport sectors on Tuesday staged a... more»

1 killed and up to 35 injured after two trains collide near Czech capital

A passenger train and a freight train collided near the Czech capital on Tuesday evening, killing... more»

Search

Back to Top