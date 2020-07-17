Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / India: Pakistan broke agreement on ‘unimpeded’ access to ‘spy’
India: Pakistan broke agreement on ‘unimpeded’ access to ‘spy’

India: Pakistan broke agreement on ‘unimpeded’ access to ‘spy’

International 2020-07-17, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

India said its diplomats protested and left a meeting arranged by Pakistan in Islamabad with an Indian man sentenced to death on charges of spying, saying an agreement to allow “unimpeded” consular access had not been honoured by Pakistani officials.

Former Indian Naval Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in 2016 in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan and convicted of espionage and sabotage by a Pakistani military court a year later.

India took the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which ordered a stay on Jadhav’s execution in 2019, as well as consular access for India.

Pakistan was also ordered to conduct an “effective review” of the death penalty.

“Two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Commander Jadhav at 1500 hours,” Pakistan’s foreign office said in a statement on Thursday.

The meeting between Jadhav and Indian officials was the second since the ICJ ruling.

However, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the consular officers left after protesting that the access did not permit free conversation as was agreed a few days earlier with Pakistan.

“Pakistani officials with an intimidating demeanour were present in close proximity of Shri Jadhav and Consular Officers despite the protests of the Indian side,” the MEA said in a statement, adding that the conversation was also recorded.

Indian officials say they were prevented from obtaining Jadhav’s written consent to arrange legal representation, necessary for a review of his case.

Earlier this month, Pakistan invited India to file a review against the death sentence in light of the ICJ judgement.

“During investigation, Commander Jadhav confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in loss of many precious human lives,” Pakistan’s foreign office statement added.

Already tense diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan, which have fought three wars, have deteriorated since they expelled half of each other’s diplomatic staff last month.

Islamabad accuses New Delhi of backing separatist groups in Balochistan, a charge New Delhi denies.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has blamed India for last month’s attack on the Karachi stock exchange, which one of the separatist groups claimed to have launched.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India: Pakistan broke agreement on ‘unimpeded’ access to ‘spy’

India said its diplomats protested and left a meeting arranged by Pakistan in Islamabad with an... more»

Austria: Eight police officers suspended due to torture on Chechens

Eight accused viennese police officers have now been suspended. According to KURIER news... more»

Mother of German forest ‘Rambo’ in plea to police

German police are into a fifth day searching dense forest for a gunman nicknamed... more»

India needs ‘verification on ground’ of troop disengagement with China

India and China are making progress on ending a months-long military face-off at their disputed... more»

UK says ‘Russian actors’ tried to meddle in 2019 general election

“Russian actors” tried to interfere in Britain’s 2019 general election by... more»

European Union’s top court invalidates data-sharing pact with United States

The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that an agreement that allows big tech companies... more»

Party members in sights as US mulls more sanctions over Hong Kong

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out further sanctions against top Chinese officials,... more»

Kashmir: Protesters demand reopening of GB to tourists

GILGIT: Hundreds of people affiliated with the tourism and transport sectors on Tuesday staged a... more»

1 killed and up to 35 injured after two trains collide near Czech capital

A passenger train and a freight train collided near the Czech capital on Tuesday evening, killing... more»

Apple wins EU court battle in 13-bn-euro tax case

BRUSSELS: A European court on Wednesday annulled an EU order that Apple repay Ireland 13 billion... more»

Search

Back to Top