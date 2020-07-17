Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / European Union’s top court invalidates data-sharing pact with United States
European Union’s top court invalidates data-sharing pact with United States

European Union’s top court invalidates data-sharing pact with United States

Europe 2020-07-17, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that an agreement that allows big tech companies to transfer data to the United States is invalid, and that national regulators need to take tougher action to protect the privacy of users’ data.

The ruling does not mean an immediate halt to all data transfers outside the EU, as there is another legal mechanism that some companies can use. But it means that the scrutiny over data transfers will be ramped up and that the EU and US may have to find a new system that guarantees that Europeans’ data is afforded the same privacy protection in the US as it is in the EU.

The case began after former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden revealed in 2013 that the American government was snooping on people’s online data and communications. The revelations included detail on how Facebook gave US security agencies access to the personal data of Europeans.

Austrian activist and law student Max Schrems that year filed a complaint against Facebook, which has its EU base in Ireland, arguing that personal data should not be sent to the US, as many companies do, because the data protection is not as strong as in Europe. The EU has some of the toughest data privacy rules under a system known as GDPR.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India: Pakistan broke agreement on ‘unimpeded’ access to ‘spy’

India said its diplomats protested and left a meeting arranged by Pakistan in Islamabad with an... more»

Austria: Eight police officers suspended due to torture on Chechens

Eight accused viennese police officers have now been suspended. According to KURIER news... more»

Mother of German forest ‘Rambo’ in plea to police

German police are into a fifth day searching dense forest for a gunman nicknamed... more»

India needs ‘verification on ground’ of troop disengagement with China

India and China are making progress on ending a months-long military face-off at their disputed... more»

UK says ‘Russian actors’ tried to meddle in 2019 general election

“Russian actors” tried to interfere in Britain’s 2019 general election by... more»

European Union’s top court invalidates data-sharing pact with United States

The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that an agreement that allows big tech companies... more»

Party members in sights as US mulls more sanctions over Hong Kong

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out further sanctions against top Chinese officials,... more»

Kashmir: Protesters demand reopening of GB to tourists

GILGIT: Hundreds of people affiliated with the tourism and transport sectors on Tuesday staged a... more»

1 killed and up to 35 injured after two trains collide near Czech capital

A passenger train and a freight train collided near the Czech capital on Tuesday evening, killing... more»

Apple wins EU court battle in 13-bn-euro tax case

BRUSSELS: A European court on Wednesday annulled an EU order that Apple repay Ireland 13 billion... more»

Search

Back to Top