Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austria: Eight police officers suspended due to torture on Chechens
Austria: Eight police officers suspended due to torture on Chechens

Austria: Eight police officers suspended due to torture on Chechens

Austria 2020-07-17, by Comments Off 5
Print Friendly

Eight accused viennese police officers have now been suspended. According to KURIER news information two of them are said to have beaten a Chechen in the rear room of a betting shop in Vienna’s favoriten, and the other six have not intervened.

A video recorded this week shows that a 28-year-old man is being beaten. The video was examined and rated today, the police said in a statement. No official further details about the location of the incident were disclosed, the incident is said to have occurred in January 2019.

According to well-informed police circles, the Chechen is said to have made such allegations, but was initially not believed. The officials concerned even reported him for defamation, and when he was questioned, he surprisngly presented the video evidence. This shows how two officers hit the defenseless man and wrestle him to the ground – and the other officers watched.

The judiciary and police reacted swiftly with the suspensions. The Federal Anti-Corruption Agency (BAK) has initiated an investigation into the case, and there is also a disciplinary procedure. The officers are all from the city police command favoriten. A visit of the interior minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) is planned tomorrow morning, who wants to have and updated knowledge and first hand information about the district favoriten.

Internal letter

Several such allegations have been made against police officers in Vienna this year. Most recently, Deputy State Police Director Michael Lepuschitz wrote an internal letter stating that such misconduct will not be covered. Leading police officers have also stressed in close door discussions in recent weeks that there is no tolerance for ill-treatment.__Kurier

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: AJK cabinet declines to agree to draft constitutional proposals from Islamabad ‘in totality’

The long-prevailing conjectures about the 14th amendment to the Constitution of Azad Jammu and... more»

India: Pakistan broke agreement on ‘unimpeded’ access to ‘spy’

India said its diplomats protested and left a meeting arranged by Pakistan in Islamabad with an... more»

Austria: Eight police officers suspended due to torture on Chechens

Eight accused viennese police officers have now been suspended. According to KURIER news... more»

Mother of German forest ‘Rambo’ in plea to police

German police are into a fifth day searching dense forest for a gunman nicknamed... more»

India needs ‘verification on ground’ of troop disengagement with China

India and China are making progress on ending a months-long military face-off at their disputed... more»

UK says ‘Russian actors’ tried to meddle in 2019 general election

“Russian actors” tried to interfere in Britain’s 2019 general election by... more»

European Union’s top court invalidates data-sharing pact with United States

The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that an agreement that allows big tech companies... more»

Party members in sights as US mulls more sanctions over Hong Kong

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out further sanctions against top Chinese officials,... more»

Kashmir: Protesters demand reopening of GB to tourists

GILGIT: Hundreds of people affiliated with the tourism and transport sectors on Tuesday staged a... more»

1 killed and up to 35 injured after two trains collide near Czech capital

A passenger train and a freight train collided near the Czech capital on Tuesday evening, killing... more»

Search

Back to Top