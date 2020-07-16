Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Party members in sights as US mulls more sanctions over Hong Kong
Party members in sights as US mulls more sanctions over Hong Kong

Party members in sights as US mulls more sanctions over Hong Kong

International 2020-07-16, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out further sanctions against top Chinese officials, including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, in response to their handling of the political unrest in the semi-autonomous territory, a White House National Security Council spokesman said.

“In no way has he taken anything off the table with respect to further sanctions of party officials for actions in Hong Kong or on other issues. Any suggestion otherwise by anonymous sources is flat out wrong,” National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said on Wednesday.

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which Trump signed on Tuesday, allows him to impose sanctions and visa restrictions on Chinese officials and financial institutions involved in the imposition of China’s new national security law in Hong Kong. He announced the end of preferential treatment of Hong Kong.

Bloomberg reported Trump had ruled out additional sanctions on top Chinese officials to avoid escalating tensions, but a person familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency that White House discussions on potential targets for sanctions were continuing and no final decisions have been made.

Among names being suggested as a possible target for sanctions is Lam, who backed the implementation of the security law, the source said.

The New York Times reported later that the Trump administration was considering a sweeping ban on travel to the United States by members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

‘Unreasonable meddling’

Ullyot, the national security official, noted that last week the president imposed sanctions against CCP officials for their treatment of minority Uighur Muslims in China.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the legislation Trump signed and an executive order ending Hong Kong’s special status under US law were justified.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping made a choice to violate the Chinese Communist Party’s promises to Hong Kong that were made in UN-registered treaty. He didn’t have to do that and he made that choice,” Pompeo told reporters.

Pompeo noted on Twitter later on Wednesday that Trump said the US would “place a special emphasis” on admitting Hong Kong residents as refugees.

“We stand with the Hong Kong people,” Pompeo said.

As the US reiterated its support for the territory’s residents, China’s top representative office in Hong Kong condemned what it called gross interference, labelling Trump’s recent move to end the city’s special status as “gangster logic and bullying”.

The Hong Kong Liaison Office said sanctions would not have a substantial effect on the special administrative region and were more likely to damage the interests of the US.

“Unreasonable meddling and shameless threats by the United States are typical gangster logic and bullying behaviour,” the statement said.

The national security law imposed by Beijing in Hong Kong punishes what China broadly defines as subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

Critics of the law fear it will crush the wide-ranging freedoms promised to the former British colony when it was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Supporters say it will bring stability to the city after a year of sometimes violent anti-government protests.

The Chinese government said it had a sovereign duty and legitimate right to maintain national security in Hong Kong and end the “chaos” caused by the protests last year.__AL Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Party members in sights as US mulls more sanctions over Hong Kong

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out further sanctions against top Chinese officials,... more»

Kashmir: Protesters demand reopening of GB to tourists

GILGIT: Hundreds of people affiliated with the tourism and transport sectors on Tuesday staged a... more»

1 killed and up to 35 injured after two trains collide near Czech capital

A passenger train and a freight train collided near the Czech capital on Tuesday evening, killing... more»

Apple wins EU court battle in 13-bn-euro tax case

BRUSSELS: A European court on Wednesday annulled an EU order that Apple repay Ireland 13 billion... more»

China attacks UK’s ‘groundless’ Huawei 5G ban

The Chinese government has said it is “strongly opposed” to the UK’s... more»

Austria to lift travel warning for Italy’s Lombardy after fall in infections

The Austrian government will lift its travel warning for Lombardy, the region at the center of... more»

Turkey seeks extradition of 807 coup suspects from 105 countries

Turkey has requested the extradition of a total of 807 coup suspects from 105 countries in the... more»

UK launches cheaper, fast-track visa for health professionals

Facing severe staff shortage, the Boris Johnson government is rolling out a fast-track visa for... more»

Kashmir: SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Against 100% Domicile Quota In J&K

New Delhi- The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain a plea challenging legal provisions... more»

Trump signs Hong Kong autonomy act, ending trade preferences

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed into law the Hong Kong Autonomy Act passed by the United... more»

Search

Back to Top