Austria to lift travel warning for Italy’s Lombardy after fall in infections

2020-07-16
The Austrian government will lift its travel warning for Lombardy, the region at the center of Italy’s coronavirus outbreak. Explaining the decision on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry in Vienna cited a fall in infections in Lombardy, Reuters said.

The relaxation could pave the way for the resumption of flights between Lombardy’s capital Milan and Vienna, since such travel warnings come with a ban on direct connections.

Austria lifted controls at the shared land border a month ago, three months after they were introduced when Italy’s outbreak worsened.

In recent weeks Austria has seen an increase in infections connected to Balkan countries, and has introduced travel warnings for Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, as well as EU member states Bulgaria and Romania.__RT.com

