1 killed and up to 35 injured after two trains collide near Czech capital

A passenger train and a freight train collided near the Czech capital on Tuesday evening, killing one driver and injuring dozens of passengers, officials said on Wednesday.

The Czech Rail Safety Inspectorate said the driver of the passenger train’s engine died in the crash near the station of Cesky Brod just east of Prague shortly after 9:30 pm local time on Tuesday.

It said the passenger train smashed into the standing freight train.

The regional rescue service said up to 35 passengers were injured. Some were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

There were around 100 people on board the train at the time of the accident.

The major track linking the capital with the eastern part of the country is expected to be closed until midday on Wednesday, the Czech Railways said.

It is the second major incident in a week on the Czech railway network, after a passenger train collided with a freight train on the Czech-German border on July 8, killing two people.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.__EuroNews