Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / 1 killed and up to 35 injured after two trains collide near Czech capital
1 killed and up to 35 injured after two trains collide near Czech capital

1 killed and up to 35 injured after two trains collide near Czech capital

Europe 2020-07-16, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A passenger train and a freight train collided near the Czech capital on Tuesday evening, killing one driver and injuring dozens of passengers, officials said on Wednesday.

The Czech Rail Safety Inspectorate said the driver of the passenger train’s engine died in the crash near the station of Cesky Brod just east of Prague shortly after 9:30 pm local time on Tuesday.

It said the passenger train smashed into the standing freight train.

The regional rescue service said up to 35 passengers were injured. Some were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

There were around 100 people on board the train at the time of the accident.

The major track linking the capital with the eastern part of the country is expected to be closed until midday on Wednesday, the Czech Railways said.

It is the second major incident in a week on the Czech railway network, after a passenger train collided with a freight train on the Czech-German border on July 8, killing two people.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

1 killed and up to 35 injured after two trains collide near Czech capital

A passenger train and a freight train collided near the Czech capital on Tuesday evening, killing... more»

Apple wins EU court battle in 13-bn-euro tax case

BRUSSELS: A European court on Wednesday annulled an EU order that Apple repay Ireland 13 billion... more»

China attacks UK’s ‘groundless’ Huawei 5G ban

The Chinese government has said it is “strongly opposed” to the UK’s... more»

Austria to lift travel warning for Italy’s Lombardy after fall in infections

The Austrian government will lift its travel warning for Lombardy, the region at the center of... more»

Turkey seeks extradition of 807 coup suspects from 105 countries

Turkey has requested the extradition of a total of 807 coup suspects from 105 countries in the... more»

UK launches cheaper, fast-track visa for health professionals

Facing severe staff shortage, the Boris Johnson government is rolling out a fast-track visa for... more»

Kashmir: SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Against 100% Domicile Quota In J&K

New Delhi- The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain a plea challenging legal provisions... more»

Trump signs Hong Kong autonomy act, ending trade preferences

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed into law the Hong Kong Autonomy Act passed by the United... more»

Hungary’s MPs back Orban’s stance on EU recovery plan without rule-of-law conditions attached

Hungarian lawmakers passed a resolution on Tuesday calling on PM Viktor Orban’s government to... more»

India, EU sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement on eve of summit

India and the European Union (EU) on Tuesday signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement on the... more»

Search

Back to Top