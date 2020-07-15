Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Hungary’s MPs back Orban’s stance on EU recovery plan without rule-of-law conditions attached
Hungary’s MPs back Orban’s stance on EU recovery plan without rule-of-law conditions attached

Hungary’s MPs back Orban’s stance on EU recovery plan without rule-of-law conditions attached

Europe 2020-07-15, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Hungarian lawmakers passed a resolution on Tuesday calling on PM Viktor Orban’s government to ensure that the EU’s economic stimulus plan meets certain conditions. They include the fair distribution of funds among richer and poorer countries, and not tying funds to rule-of-law provisions.

The resolution, while not legally binding, is seen as a political resource that Orban can tap this week during an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels on the proposed recovery package and the EU’s long-term budget.

The parliament also listed “principles” that would exclude from EU funding parties and “organizations which carry out political activities under a civic disguise,” and end the sanctioning procedures the EU initiated against Hungary and Poland because of concerns about the rule of law in those countries, AP said.

However, the document expresses support overall for the proposed €750 billion ($855 billion) stimulus package, which includes €500 billion in grants and €250 billion in loans for EU countries. The grants would be backed by common debt among EU states.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Hungary’s MPs back Orban’s stance on EU recovery plan without rule-of-law conditions attached

Hungarian lawmakers passed a resolution on Tuesday calling on PM Viktor Orban’s government to... more»

India, EU sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement on eve of summit

India and the European Union (EU) on Tuesday signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement on the... more»

Britain decides to exclude Chinese tech giant Huawei from its future 5G network

The British government will exclude Chinese tech giant Huawei from involvement in the UK’s... more»

Parliament speaker in Catalonia demands investigation into phone tapping reports, questions Spanish govt involvement

Catalonia’s regional parliament speaker Roger Torrent said the Spanish government would be... more»

Pakistan: Eight soldiers killed, five wounded in attack on convoy

At least eight soldiers have been killed and five wounded after a group of unidentified gunmen... more»

US rejects China’s claims in South China Sea drawing Beijing ire

The United States has rejected China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, drawing an... more»

Leading HK democracy activist says he is in London

One of Hong Kong’s most prominent young pro-democracy activists says he is in London after... more»

AJK president thanks UK, EU MPs for supporting Kashmir cause

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has expressed deep gratitude to... more»

EU ‘preparing measures’ against China over Hong Kong, but diplomats say economic sanctions ‘unlikely’

The European Union is preparing countermeasures in response to Beijing’s new security law on... more»

‘I believe in justice’ says Kosovo’s Thaci as he arrives at The Hague on war crime charges

Kosovo President Hasim Thaci on Monday appeared at The Hague to be interviewed by a special... more»

Search

Back to Top