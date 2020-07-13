Pakistan: Four terrorists killed, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The military’s media wing on Sunday said four sepoys had embraced martyrdom in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out in the Vezhda Sar area, South West of Boya, in North Waziristan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was carried out in Vezhda Sar, 8km South West of Boya, Miranshah, North Wazirstan District.

“Sanitisation force conducted operation against terrorists’ hideout in Vezhda Sar this morning. As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. All dug out terrorists were shot down by security forces,” read the statement.

According to ISPR, while returning fire, four soldiers embraced martyrdom. They were identified as Sepoy Muhammad Ismail Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin, Sepoy Raja Waheed Ahmed and Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Khan.__The News