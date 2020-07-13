Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: Four terrorists killed, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan, says ISPR
Pakistan: Four terrorists killed, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan, says ISPR

Pakistan: Four terrorists killed, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan, says ISPR

International 2020-07-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

RAWALPINDI: The military’s media wing on Sunday said four sepoys had embraced martyrdom in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out in the Vezhda Sar area, South West of Boya, in North Waziristan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was carried out in Vezhda Sar, 8km South West of Boya, Miranshah, North Wazirstan District.

“Sanitisation force conducted operation against terrorists’ hideout in Vezhda Sar this morning. As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. All dug out terrorists were shot down by security forces,” read the statement.

According to ISPR, while returning fire, four soldiers embraced martyrdom. They were identified as Sepoy Muhammad Ismail Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin, Sepoy Raja Waheed Ahmed and Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Khan.__The News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Poland votes: Election exit poll projects narrow victory for incumbent Andrzej Duda

An exit poll has projected a razor-thin win for incumbent Andrzej Duda in the second round of... more»

Legislative Assembly For J&K Would Be Formed ‘Very Soon’: Ram Madhav

SRINAGAR: There will be no rollback of the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370, BJP general... more»

Pakistan: Four terrorists killed, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The military’s media wing on Sunday said four sepoys had embraced martyrdom in... more»

US-Russian relations ‘remain at almost-bottom point,’ unbefitting of leading nuclear powers – Kremlin

The “terrible” state of relations between the US and Russia is not what other nations... more»

Coronavirus surge in Eastern Europe causes new restrictions

Countries in Eastern Europe are facing rising waves of coronavirus infections, leading to new... more»

Hong Kong: 500,000 cast ‘protest’ vote against new security law

Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong citizens have queued to cast ballots over the weekend in what... more»

Afghanistan: Minibus hits landmine, 6 killed

KABUL: At least six civilians were killed in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province on Saturday... more»

‘US military supply convoy’ attacked & torched in Iraq

Militants on pickup trucks attacked a logistics supply convoy headed to a US military base in... more»

Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In North Kashmir’s Sopore

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between militants and state forces in Rebban area of north... more»

Saudi prince suspect in Khashoggi murder case: UN official

GENEVA: A U.N. official has said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was a prime... more»

Search

Back to Top