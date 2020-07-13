Kashmir police: 2 Militants Killed In Anantnag Encounter

SRINAGAR: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter in Srigufwara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, police said.

State forces launched a cordon and search operation in Srigufwara area after receiving specific information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

Two unidentified militants were killed, the official said, adding that the search operation is still going on.__Kashmir Observer