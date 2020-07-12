Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In North Kashmir’s Sopore

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between militants and state forces in Rebban area of north Kashmir’s Sopore on Sunday, police said.

State forces launched a cordon and search operation in Rebban area of Sopore after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The encounter is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.__Kashmir Observer