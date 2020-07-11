Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir: 2 Militants Killed Along LoC In Kupwara

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed on Saturday as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, a defence spokesperson said.

Early in the morning, suspicious movement was detected by the troops along the Line of Control at Naugam sector in Kupwara, defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

The troops swiftly launched an ambush which led to the killing of the two militants, he said, adding that two AK-47 rifles and war-like stores were seized from the spot.__Kashmir Observer

