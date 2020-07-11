Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Dutch take Russia to European rights court over MH17 disaster
Dutch take Russia to European rights court over MH17 disaster

Dutch take Russia to European rights court over MH17 disaster

International 2020-07-11, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The Dutch government says it is taking Russia to the European Court of Human Rights for its “role in the downing” of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014.

Foreign Minister Stef Blok says the “highest priority” is justice for the 298 victims on board the plane shot down over eastern Ukraine.

It happened after Russian-backed rebels seized the area.

Dutch-led investigators say they have proof the Buk missile system that shot down the plane was brought from Russia.

Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in the attack.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India disregarded five UNHRC letters of concerns, objections on human rights violations

In sharp contrast to its recent celebrations on becoming non-permanent member of the UN Security... more»

Dutch take Russia to European rights court over MH17 disaster

The Dutch government says it is taking Russia to the European Court of Human Rights for its... more»

Shortage of green cards is latest US immigrant barrier

Indians holding or applying for green cards face a new anti-immigrant obstacle from the United... more»

Britons warned of ‘thorough’ EU border checks after transition period ends

The European Commission has given a stark warning of the barriers that will go up between the EU... more»

Hagia Sophia converted into mosque as Erdoğan signs decree

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a decree on July 10 to formally declare the Hagia... more»

Hungary could veto EU rescue plan ‘if conditioned on rule of law,’ Orban warns

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said on Friday the EU’s coronavirus recovery plan would be... more»

Greece: Violence erupts at rally in Athens against new protest law

Violence broke out in Athens late Thursday during a mass demonstration against a new law to curb... more»

UK police arrest four terrorism suspects in London and Leicester

The Met police carried out an operation to arrest three terrorist suspects in the east of the... more»

French PM stands by new Interior Minister Darmanin accused of rape

France new Prime Minister Jean Castex, has sided with President Emmanuel Macron in backing... more»

US Supreme Court denies Trump ‘immunity’, unblocks release of financial records

The US Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of President Donald Trump’s personal tax... more»

Search

Back to Top