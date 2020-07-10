Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / UK police arrest four terrorism suspects in London and Leicester
UK police arrest four terrorism suspects in London and Leicester

UK police arrest four terrorism suspects in London and Leicester

Europe 2020-07-10, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

The Met police carried out an operation to arrest three terrorist suspects in the east of the British capital, another man was detained in Leicestershire.

The police said that four men were arrested for “preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism” as part of a proactive investigation.
Three suspects were detained at two separate addresses in East London, with one more apprehended in Leicestershire.

Video on social media showed armed officers from the Counter Terrorism Command breaking into a home in Goodmayes and escorting two men outside.

“No shots were fired” during the operation, according to the law enforcers, but one man was bitten on the foot by a police dog and taken to hospital.

Witnesses told local media that loud bangs, which resembled gunshots, were heard.

The loud noises weren’t gunshots, but “part of distraction tactics used by officers,” a police spokesman clarified later.

The suspects were aged between 17 and 32, the police said, adding that the officers have been conducting searches at four locations in East London.

The neighbors at one of the addresses where the arrests were made told the UK media that they were “a little bit shaken” by what had happened.

They also said they didn’t know the inhabitants of the home, which the police raided, too well because “they don’t speak very good English.” The locals added that it was a “mystery” for them, who actually lived in the house, due to people always coming and going.__RT.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UK police arrest four terrorism suspects in London and Leicester

The Met police carried out an operation to arrest three terrorist suspects in the east of the... more»

French PM stands by new Interior Minister Darmanin accused of rape

France new Prime Minister Jean Castex, has sided with President Emmanuel Macron in backing... more»

US Supreme Court denies Trump ‘immunity’, unblocks release of financial records

The US Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of President Donald Trump’s personal tax... more»

Greek opposition & unions to hold nationwide rallies against new law restricting protests

Demonstrations are being planned in Athens and around 40 other Greek cities and towns to oppose... more»

Pakistan wrestles with pilots scandal in wake of European flight ban

In the wake of a scandal involving Pakistani pilots, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency... more»

US slaps sanctions on four China officials over abuse of Uighurs

The United States on Thursday slapped sanctions on Chinese officials, including a member of the... more»

Merkel tells EU to prepare for ‘no-deal scenario’ in post-Brexit talks with UK

Germany will continue to push to seal a new partnership agreement with Britain by the end of the... more»

US denounces UN report on Iran general’s ‘unlawful’ killing

The United States lashed out on Wednesday at a United Nations probe into the American drone attack... more»

Serbian president backtracks on COVID-19 curfew after thousands protest

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić backtracked on a plan to enforce a second lockdown amid... more»

Germany: Man gets 12 years for murdering ex-President’s son

A German man has been convicted of murdering Dr Fritz von Weizsäcker, the son of Germany’s... more»

Search

Back to Top