Kashmir: BJP Leader, His Father, Brother Shot Dead In Bandipora

BANDIPORA: Former district president of BJP along with his father and brother were shot dead by suspected militants in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Wednesday evening.

Sources said that the former BJP district president Bandipora Wasim Bari along with his father and brother were at their shop when suspected militants struck and shot at them, injuring them critically. They were shifted to hospital but succumbed to their injuries, reported news agency GNS.

Confirming it, a senior police officer said that the family had eight security personnel but “unfortunately none of them was kept along at the time of the incident.”

“As the house and shop are together, the PSOs were allowed to sit on first floor,” the officer said.

He said that a case has been launched and further investigation are underway.__Kashmir Observer

