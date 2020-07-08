Voice Of Vienna

Travel warning for Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova, more border controls

VIENNA: “Warnings about travel to these countries” and “Austrians who are currently presents in these countries are urged to contact the nearest Austrian rdiplomatic representative or the nearest representative of an EU member state”. In addition; “Austrians living in these countries are strongly advised to leave the country”.

This is how the highest security level 6 is defined according to the Foreign Ministry. This travel warning has now been issued for Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova. The reason is the increased number of new infections in these countries. Border controls in the east will also be doubled, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

Open borders in the south

The situation with its southern neighbors is different. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said after a meeting with South Tyrolean governor Arno Kompscher on Monday. He expect that the borders would not be closed again. He said, one should not misjudge his security, because “the virus is not on vacation”. However, he was confident that the European states would do everything to limit any local flare-up of the case numbers.__Kurier

