Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Six arrested after ‘Dutch torture chambers’ found
Six arrested after ‘Dutch torture chambers’ found

Six arrested after ‘Dutch torture chambers’ found

Europe 2020-07-08, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

Six men have been arrested in the Netherlands following the discovery of seven shipping containers converted into cells and torture chambers.

The containers were located in Wouwse Plantage, south of Rotterdam, after French police cracked encrypted phones used by criminals.

Dutch police said the containers were found before they were used, and potential victims were now in hiding.

Inside the containers was a dentist chair with straps and handcuffs.

Police also found a building in Rotterdam, which they believe was another criminal base.

The suspects were arrested on 22 June following a Franco-Dutch operation to infiltrate the EncroChat encrypted phone system.

Police intercepted millions of messages including that of one of the suspects, a 40-year-old man from The Hague. Investigators were able to access his contacts via an Encrochat phone.

After locating the containers in April in Wouwse Plantage, near the Belgian border, police put the area under observation and found that multiple men were working on them almost every day. When the containers were almost finished, investigators decided to intervene.

A video posted online by police shows officers arresting the suspects and also entering the containers.

Officers found handcuffs attached to the floors and ceilings of the structures, which had also been soundproofed.

In one container, they also discovered police clothing and bulletproof vests. In another, they located pruning shears, scalpels and balaclavas.

Two of the suspects have also been detained for possession of weapons.

The arrests are among 800 made across Europe after EncroChat messages were intercepted and decoded.

What was EncroChat?

EncroChat, which has now been taken down, was based in France and had an estimated 60,000 subscribers.

It operated on customised Android phones and, according to its website, provided “worry-free secure communications”.

Customers were able to access features such as self-destructing messages, which deleted from the recipient’s device after a certain amount of time.

The system also had a panic wipe, which meant all data could be removed from the device by entering a four-digit code from the lock-screen.

Gangs are believed to have used the devices to plot attacks on rival groups, plan ways of enforcing drug debts and arrange for money to be laundered. Threats detailed on the site included acid attacks and chopping off limbs.__BBC

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Six arrested after ‘Dutch torture chambers’ found

Six men have been arrested in the Netherlands following the discovery of seven shipping containers... more»

FBI chief says China threatens families of overseas critics in US

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday urged people born in China and living in the United... more»

Extending Arms Embargo against Tehran means death of Nuclear Deal: Iran’s Ambassador to Russia

If the United States continues arms embargo against Iran, it will mean the death of the Joint... more»

Dubai reopens doors to foreign visitors after four-month COVID-19 shutdown

DUBAI: The city-state of Dubai, known for its mega malls, high-end restaurants and five-star... more»

New UK sanctions could apply to Indians too: Dominic Raab

A new sanctions regime against abusers of human rights unveiled on Monday could be applied to... more»

EU to experience ‘even deeper recession’ than anticipated, as new forecast predicts 8.7% contraction

Brussels says the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is worse than they previously... more»

‘I went 13 times begging for a scan’: UK cancer patient tells RT delays in NHS amid Covid-19 cut his chance of survival

A British man has told RT that he now has a higher chance of dying from cancer due to delays in... more»

Jerusalem offers a grim model for a post-annexation future

It’s hard to say what exactly will change in the West Bank if Israel follows through on its... more»

Online exchange students must leave or ‘face consequences’: ICE

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) branch of the Department of Homeland Security issued... more»

Turkey to retaliate if EU imposes new sanctions

Turkey has warned the European Union that it will retaliate if Brussels decides to impose new... more»

Search

Back to Top