FBI chief says China threatens families of overseas critics in US

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday urged people born in China and living in the United States to contact the FBI if Beijing officials tried to force them to return to the country under a programme of coercion that he said is led by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Wray issued the unusual appeal in an address to the Hudson Institute think-tank in which he reiterated US charges that China is using espionage, cyber theft, blackmail and all other means as part of a strategy to replace the US as the world’s dominant superpower.

Wray said that almost half of nearly 5,000 active FBI counterintelligence cases now underway are related to China.

“We’ve now reached a point where the FBI is opening a new China-related counterintelligence case about every 10 hours,” Wray said.

The FBI director said Xi has “spearheaded” a programme called Fox Hunt aimed at strong-arming people born in China living outside of the country who are regarded as threats to return home in order to silence criticism of Beijing’s political and human rights policies.

The families of those who refuse to return are threatened and some have been arrested in China “for leverage”, Wray said.

“Hundreds of these Fox Hunt victims that they target live here in the United States, and many are American citizens or green card holders,” he continued. “The Chinese government wants to force them to return to China and China’s tactics to accomplish this are shocking.”

The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wray’s address. Beijing has denied US charges that it employs cyber espionage against the US.

Wray shared a case in which he said the Chinese government sent “an emissary” to visit a family in the US of an unidentified target who could not be located. The emissary left a message that the target could choose between returning to China or committing suicide, Wray said.

“I want to take this opportunity to note that if you believe the Chinese government is targeting you, that you are a potential Fox Hunt victim, please reach out to your local FBI field office,” he said.__Al Jazeera