Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Viennese Chechen murder; in the haze of politics
Viennese Chechen murder; in the haze of politics

Viennese Chechen murder; in the haze of politics

Austria 2020-07-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Martin B. didn’t stand a chance. The 43-year-old was struck down with five shots in Gerasdorf near Vienna on Saturday evening. When the emergency doctor arrived, B. was dead. His alleged murderer was caught in Linz two hours later. The 47-year-old Sar Ali A. was arrested without resistance. The victim and the alleged perpetrator are Chechens who fled to Austria from their homeland before the war.

Martin B. was an underdog in the community for a long time. But suddenly he started to publish YouTube videos under the name “Anzor from Vienna”, in which he badly abused the Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov. “It was provocative. He even published his phone number in a video. He said he was not afraid, ”claims a Chechen.

Compatriots also report that the death of Martin B.’s brother in Chechnya was said to have triggered the videos.

However it is not the first attempt on regime critics. Last February, a Chechen blogger in Sweden was hit with a hammer by a man. The blogger survived. In 2009 regime critic Umar Israilow was shot in Vienna. In the current case, the investigation for the reasons is underway. The alleged shooter and the alleged bodyguard of the victim, Salman M., who is now also in custody, are buttoned up.

Police circles say that neither a targeted assassination nor a dispute between compatriots can be ruled out. There are clues and mafia structures that lead the investigation to the area of ​​organized crime.

Pizzeria blown up

Both, victims and alleged perpetrators are not clean sheets. Martin B. was convicted, for trafficking, pretending to be punished and providing false testimony. Most recently, he may have trusted the support from the constitutional protection department. He is considered an informant and confidant after serious criminal acts occurred in 2017. When 22 Chechens were arrested on the Danube Island with a submachine gun and other weapons, Martin B. was among them. In the course of extortion and an insurance fraud, a pizzeria was blown up in Hollabrunn. Martin B. is said to have made contact with an Egyptian doctor who cared for the burnt victim. The doctor may have prescribed drugs for the clan, thousands of which were sold expensive in Chechnya as replacement drug. Most recently, he had served a prison sentence until late summer 2019, from which he was conditionally released.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) demands full clarification in the case. He said, “we do not tolerate acts of violence on our soil. There is currently an intensive investigation going on to find out who is behind this murder. We needs full clarification, because foreign conflicts are brought to Austria frequently. One thing must be clear that I have zero tolerance for this. Violent or radical groups that trample on the rule of law for any reason would be treated with iron hands.__Kurier

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Turkey to retaliate if EU imposes new sanctions

Turkey has warned the European Union that it will retaliate if Brussels decides to impose new... more»

China warns UK over Hong Kong ‘interference’

China has warned the UK not to interfere with Hong Kong following the imposition by Beijing of a... more»

Viennese Chechen murder; in the haze of politics

Martin B. didn’t stand a chance. The 43-year-old was struck down with five shots in... more»

UK sanctions Russians and Saudis under new human rights powers

Saudi officials accused of involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Russian... more»

France: Bus driver left brain dead after being ‘attacked over face masks’

BAYONNE: A bus driver in the south-west of France has been left brain dead after reportedly being... more»

Top Xi Jinping critic arrested in China

Beijing police arrested a law professor who had criticised President Xi Jinping’s style of... more»

With nearly 700,000 coronavirus cases, India is third worst-hit country

India has overtaken Russia with the world’s third-highest number of novel coronavirus cases, at... more»

City in China’s Inner Mongolia warns of suspected bubonic plague

Authorities in a city in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia have issued a warning after a... more»

Iran says it built underground ‘MISSILE CITIES’ along Persian Gulf coast

Tehran has built multiple “missile cities,” both ashore and offshore, along its southern... more»

Croatia election: Exit poll places conservative Croatian Democratic Union, HDZ, in lead

Croatia is today holding an early parliamentary election that is likely to be impacted by the... more»

Search

Back to Top