France: Bus driver left brain dead after being ‘attacked over face masks’

BAYONNE: A bus driver in the south-west of France has been left brain dead after reportedly being attacked by passengers who refused to wear face masks.

The driver in Bayonne had refused to allow several people – who had no tickets and were not wearing masks – to board the bus on Sunday night, a police source told AFP news agency.

The man, who is in his 50s, sustained serious head injuries after being punched.

Five people have been arrested.

Face masks are mandatory on public transport in France.

Union sources told France Bleu’s local radio station that the driver had attempted to prevent the group from bringing a dog on board the bus. The mayor of Bayonne condemned the “barbaric act”, the station added.

Regional bus services have been severely disrupted as drivers refuse to work following the incident.__BBC