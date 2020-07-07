Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / France: Bus driver left brain dead after being ‘attacked over face masks’
France: Bus driver left brain dead after being ‘attacked over face masks’

France: Bus driver left brain dead after being ‘attacked over face masks’

Europe 2020-07-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

BAYONNE: A bus driver in the south-west of France has been left brain dead after reportedly being attacked by passengers who refused to wear face masks.

The driver in Bayonne had refused to allow several people – who had no tickets and were not wearing masks – to board the bus on Sunday night, a police source told AFP news agency.

The man, who is in his 50s, sustained serious head injuries after being punched.

Five people have been arrested.

Face masks are mandatory on public transport in France.

Union sources told France Bleu’s local radio station that the driver had attempted to prevent the group from bringing a dog on board the bus. The mayor of Bayonne condemned the “barbaric act”, the station added.

Regional bus services have been severely disrupted as drivers refuse to work following the incident.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Turkey to retaliate if EU imposes new sanctions

Turkey has warned the European Union that it will retaliate if Brussels decides to impose new... more»

China warns UK over Hong Kong ‘interference’

China has warned the UK not to interfere with Hong Kong following the imposition by Beijing of a... more»

Viennese Chechen murder; in the haze of politics

Martin B. didn’t stand a chance. The 43-year-old was struck down with five shots in... more»

UK sanctions Russians and Saudis under new human rights powers

Saudi officials accused of involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Russian... more»

France: Bus driver left brain dead after being ‘attacked over face masks’

BAYONNE: A bus driver in the south-west of France has been left brain dead after reportedly being... more»

Top Xi Jinping critic arrested in China

Beijing police arrested a law professor who had criticised President Xi Jinping’s style of... more»

With nearly 700,000 coronavirus cases, India is third worst-hit country

India has overtaken Russia with the world’s third-highest number of novel coronavirus cases, at... more»

City in China’s Inner Mongolia warns of suspected bubonic plague

Authorities in a city in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia have issued a warning after a... more»

Iran says it built underground ‘MISSILE CITIES’ along Persian Gulf coast

Tehran has built multiple “missile cities,” both ashore and offshore, along its southern... more»

Croatia election: Exit poll places conservative Croatian Democratic Union, HDZ, in lead

Croatia is today holding an early parliamentary election that is likely to be impacted by the... more»

Search

Back to Top