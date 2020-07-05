Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Two US aircraft carriers were conducting exercises in the disputed South
Two US aircraft carriers were conducting exercises in the disputed South

Two US aircraft carriers were conducting exercises in the disputed South

International 2020-07-05, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

China Sea on Saturday, the US navy said, as China also carried out military drills that have been criticised by the Pentagon and neighbouring states.

China and the United States have accused each other of stoking tension in the strategic waterway at a time of strained relations over everything from the new coronavirus to trade to Hong Kong.

The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan were carrying out operations and exercises in the South China Sea “to support a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the navy said in a statement.

It did not say exactly where the exercises were being conducted in the South China Sea, which extends for some 1,500 km (900 miles) and 90% of which is claimed by China despite the protests of its neighbours.

“The purpose is to show an unambiguous signal to our partners and allies that we are committed to regional security and stability,” Rear Admiral George M. Wikoff was quoted as saying by the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the exercises.

Wikoff, commander of the strike group led by the Ronald Reagan, said the exercises were not a response to those being conducted by China, which the Pentagon criticised this week as “counter-productive to efforts at easing tensions and maintaining stability”.

China dismissed the US criticism of its drills on Friday and suggested the United States was to blame for increasing tensions.

US carriers have long carried out exercises in the Western Pacific, including in the South China Sea, according to the US navy. At one point recently, the United States had three carriers in the region.

China announced last week it had scheduled five days of drills starting July 1 near the Paracel Islands, which are claimed by both Vietnam and China.

Vietnam and the Philippines have also criticised the planned Chinese drills, warning they could create tension in the region and impact Beijing’s relationship with its neighbours.

The United States accuses China of trying to intimidate Asian neighbours who might want to exploit its extensive oil and gas reserves. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also lay claim to parts of the South China Sea, through which about $3 trillion of trade passes each year.

The US statement said the naval exercises gave commanders the flexibility and capabilities “that only the US Navy can command”.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Europe unites against Israel’s West Bank annex plan

Encouraged by US President Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century,” Israeli Prime... more»

Two US aircraft carriers were conducting exercises in the disputed South

China Sea on Saturday, the US navy said, as China also carried out military drills that have been... more»

Two US police officers fired over photo re-enacting chokehold on black man

WASHINGTON: Two US police officers have been fired after a photo emerged showing them re-enacting... more»

Spanish authorities order lockdown in northeast county of Lleida due to rise in coronavirus cases

Spanish authorities ordered a lockdown of a county in the northeast after a concerning rise in... more»

Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area

The frontline fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force are flying consistently in and out of this... more»

EU sanctions members for non-refunding plane tickets

BRUSSELS: The European Commission launched an infringement procedure on July 2 against 10 member... more»

Delhi Rioters Killed 9 People For Refusing To Shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Cops

New Delhi– Some of the rioters in the northeast Delhi riots of February used a WhatsApp group to... more»

Air France cuts 7,500 jobs and sparks criticism of €7bn state bailout

Air France has today announced it plans to cut 7,500 jobs as the coronavirus lockdown continues to... more»

China crackdown sparks Western offers of asylum for Hong Kongers

Western nations are moving to offer millions of Hong Kongers refuge after Beijing passed draconian... more»

Pakistan: At least 20 Sikh pilgrims dead, several injured in train-bus collision

LAHORE: At least 20 Sikh pilgrims died and several others were injured on Friday in a collision... more»

Search

Back to Top