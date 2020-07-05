Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Spanish authorities order lockdown in northeast county of Lleida due to rise in coronavirus cases
Spanish authorities order lockdown in northeast county of Lleida due to rise in coronavirus cases

Spanish authorities order lockdown in northeast county of Lleida due to rise in coronavirus cases

Europe 2020-07-05, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Spanish authorities ordered a lockdown of a county in the northeast after a concerning rise in coronavirus cases.

From noon on Saturday, more than 200,000 people in El Segriá, located in Catalonia and surrounding the city of Lleida, were locked down.

People who do not reside in the county may leave before 16:00 CET but afterwards exit and entry will be restricted to essential workers, Catalonia’s civil protection authorities said in a statement.

“Other measures to restrict activities and mobility may be established within the Segrià region,” Spanish authorities said.

There are nearly 4,000 cases in the city of Lleida, which has a population of under 150,000. Health officials in Catalonia said the data showed “a higher incidence” in the county compared to the rest of Spain, with new hospitalisations over the past week.

Residents are recommended to stay where they live and to only travel for essential purposes.

The region of Catalonia has had the highest number of new cases in Spain over the past two weeks with nearly 1,400 confirmed cases. Lleida is located just 160 kilometres west of Barcelona.

Several European countries have recently reopened after issuing strict lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain had issued a strict lockdown for three months from March and has suffered from one of the largest outbreaks in Europe, with more than 250,000 cases and 28,000 deaths.

As European countries reopen, authorities are still working to combat the virus by testing and tracing contacts of positive cases. Authorities plan to issue local lockdowns in the event that coronavirus cases increase in a certain geographic area.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Europe unites against Israel’s West Bank annex plan

Encouraged by US President Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century,” Israeli Prime... more»

Two US aircraft carriers were conducting exercises in the disputed South

China Sea on Saturday, the US navy said, as China also carried out military drills that have been... more»

Two US police officers fired over photo re-enacting chokehold on black man

WASHINGTON: Two US police officers have been fired after a photo emerged showing them re-enacting... more»

Spanish authorities order lockdown in northeast county of Lleida due to rise in coronavirus cases

Spanish authorities ordered a lockdown of a county in the northeast after a concerning rise in... more»

Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area

The frontline fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force are flying consistently in and out of this... more»

EU sanctions members for non-refunding plane tickets

BRUSSELS: The European Commission launched an infringement procedure on July 2 against 10 member... more»

Delhi Rioters Killed 9 People For Refusing To Shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Cops

New Delhi– Some of the rioters in the northeast Delhi riots of February used a WhatsApp group to... more»

Air France cuts 7,500 jobs and sparks criticism of €7bn state bailout

Air France has today announced it plans to cut 7,500 jobs as the coronavirus lockdown continues to... more»

China crackdown sparks Western offers of asylum for Hong Kongers

Western nations are moving to offer millions of Hong Kongers refuge after Beijing passed draconian... more»

Pakistan: At least 20 Sikh pilgrims dead, several injured in train-bus collision

LAHORE: At least 20 Sikh pilgrims died and several others were injured on Friday in a collision... more»

Search

Back to Top