Headshot in Gerasdorf lower Austria; evidence of target killing

A 43-year-old Russian asylum seeker was literally executed with a headshot in the parking lot of the G3 shopping center. The alleged perpetrator escaped in a car, but was arrested in Linz after a police chase.

Enemies in Chechnya?

As the KURIER newspaper informed, the murder might have been contracted. The asylum seeker is said to be a political opponent of the Chechen president Ramzan Kadyrov. The Russian republic is under dictatorial rule. The victim is said to have been under police protection from time to time.

The suspect is said to be a 47-year-old. He was arrested at night in Linz without resistance. The State Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the fight against terrorism is investiating the case.__Kurier

