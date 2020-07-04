Modi visits Himalayan border region of Ladakh where Indian & Chinese troops clashed

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew into the northern Himalayan region of Ladakh on Friday, officials said. The trip came weeks after Indian and Chinese troops clashed on their disputed border there.

Modi, who has been under pressure to respond to what India deems Chinese incursions, met troops at a base in Ladakh’s Nimu area, the ANI news agency said. He was reportedly accompanied by the chief of defense staff, General Bipin Rawat, and the chief of the army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

India and China have traded blame for triggering the brawl in the Galwan Valley on June 15, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and at least 76 were injured. China has not disclosed how many casualties its troops suffered.__RT.com