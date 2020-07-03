Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / EU seeks immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Afghanistan, condemns violence
EU seeks immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Afghanistan, condemns violence

EU seeks immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Afghanistan, condemns violence

International 2020-07-03, by Comments Off 4
Print Friendly

Calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, ambassadors of the European Union in Kabul said they were deeply concerned about the marked escalation of violence throughout Afghanistan.

The EU Delegation in agreement with EU Heads of Mission based in Kabul said in a statement on Tuesday that the situation has further deteriorated since May 29 when the EU Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers declared the level of violence as “unacceptable”.

“The attacks by the Taliban against Afghan National Defence and Security Forces are undermining the prospect for intra-Afghan Negotiations; this must end and a full-fledged ceasefire enter into force. Violence against civilians has also continued. It is a violation of international humanitarian law, which profoundly undermines the confidence and trust necessary for peace negotiations,” read the statement posted on the official twitter page of EU in Afghanistan on June 30.

The European mission heads said the targeted killings against clergy, journalists, human rights defenders, among others, have increased in the recent weeks.

“It appears to be a deliberate attempt to stifle debate in advance of peace negotiations. These crimes need to be investigated and the responsible brought to justice,” said the statement.

One such attack is the cowardly assassination of two staff members of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission on June 27.

“The violence must stop now and an immediate humanitarian ceasefire put in place. A permanent and comprehensive ceasefire is a subsequent step that needs to accompany the Intra-Afghan Negotiations,” the statement added.

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is in Asia these days, travelling over to Islamabad, Tashkent and Doha to garner support to meet the remaining commitments ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations which were initially set to commence on March 10, under the US-Taliban peace deal, but were pushed back due to disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners.

Last week, Khalilzad said that intra-Afghan talks are closer than ever, praising Kabul for freeing over 3,000 Taliban prisoners and the Taliban for releasing more than 500 government prisoners.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Hague court says Italy has jurisdiction in 2012 Indian shooting

An international arbitration court has sided with Italy and decided the European country, not... more»

EU seeks immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Afghanistan, condemns violence

Calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, ambassadors of the European Union in Kabul said... more»

India clears purchase of Russian combat jets worth $2.4 billion

NEW DELHI: India’s government on Thursday approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets and... more»

‘Serious differences remain’ over UK-EU trade deal

The UK and EU have said serious differences remain over a post-Brexit trade deal, following the... more»

‘Solidarity is a test’: Merkel wants EU to show resolve as Germany takes over bloc’s 6-month presidency

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged European Union leaders on Thursday to reach agreement on a... more»

China warns UK over citizenship offer to Hong Kong people

China has slammed the United Kingdom’s decision to offer a path to citizenship for Hong... more»

Russians grant Putin right to extend his rule until 2036 in landslide vote

MOSCOW: Russians opened the door to Vladimir Putin staying in power until 2036 by voting... more»

US passes HK sanctions as nations condemn new law

The US House of Representatives has approved new Hong Kong-related sanctions, after Beijing... more»

Kashmir: CRPF man, civilian killed in Sopore

A civilian and a paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed and three... more»

NC Leaders Seek End To Their ‘Illegal, Unlawful’ Detention

SRINAGAR: As many as 19 prominent National Conference leaders who are under house detention in... more»

Search

Back to Top