Styrian election: Plus for ÖVP, SPÖ stable, losses for FPÖ

2020-06-29
Report on the municipal council election in Styria for review. Plus for the ÖVP, stable result SPÖ and a huge loss for the blue ones (FPÖ).

Styria voted – and are pleasing results for the ÖVP in the state and in the federal government. After counting almost all of the 285 municipalities, the ÖVP won strongly across the state, the SPÖ has a slight plus, the FPÖ lost in many municipalities. The small parties KPÖ, Greens and NEOS grew slightly. Voter turnout dropped by around 10 percentage points.

In some cities there were surprising changes of power, such as in the Upper Styrian holly town of Mariazell from SPÖ to ÖVP or in the railway town of Selzthal from SPÖ to ÖVP – an absolute sensation at the local level. The deep red iron ore was also lost to the blacks by the Social Democrats, and the traditionally strong KPÖ also lost mandates here. The Communists swung themselves up in Trofaiach in Upper Styria to become the clearly second-strongest party behind the SPÖ.

The SPÖ was able to expand its majority in most of the Upper, West and East Styrian industrial cities and often even win a two-thirds majority – which had not been taken for granted in past elections. Although the ÖVP made many gains, it also lost sporadically: in Schladming and Haus im Ennstal, the majority went to citizen lists.

The KPÖ held its mandate, the FPÖ suffered severe losses, the Greens jumped well over 100 seats in the parish rooms. NEOS also succeeded in the modest area.__Kurier.at

Styrian election: Plus for ÖVP, SPÖ stable, losses for FPÖ

