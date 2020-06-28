Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Ireland forms new coalition government with Mícheál Martin as taoiseach
Ireland forms new coalition government with Mícheál Martin as taoiseach

Ireland forms new coalition government with Mícheál Martin as taoiseach

Europe 2020-06-28, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin has been elected Ireland’s Taoiseach or prime minister after rival parties in Ireland voted to endorse a coalition government.

Memberships of three parties in Ireland agreed to work together putting centre right party Fianna Fáil, centre party Fine Gael and the Green party in coalition with each other.

The two dominant parties in Ireland needed the votes from the Green party to form a government:

There was some speculation that the Green party would reject the government programme due to what they see as unambitious targets on carbon emissions.

The coalition follows an inconclusive February election where no single party won the majority.

Although left party Sinn Féin performed strongly in February’s general election, both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael had refused to hold coalition talks with them due to their historic links to the Irish Republican Army.

Under an agreement struck by the parties, Martin will only hold the post of “Taoiseach” or prime minister, until 2022, when he will be replaced by his predecessor Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael.

In his acceptance speech, Martin acknowledged the different traditions of the three parties and pledged to lead a government programme of “recovery” and “renewal”.

He also paid tribute to the work of frontline staff and health workers during the coronavirus and warned Ireland faced “the fastest-moving recession ever to hit” the country as a consequence of the pandemic.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted his approval of the new coalition.

“Congratulations to Ireland on forming a new Government and to @MichealMartinTD on becoming Taoiseach,” Johnson tweeted.

“Ireland is our closest neighbour, good friend and ally on issues such as climate change, the global fight against Covid-19 and our shared values on human rights and democracy.”__EuroNews

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Vienna: No space for rivals, but still hundreds took part in demonstration

After the riots on Friday evening between left-wing activists and right-wing extremists, things... more»

EU should ‘reflect’ on possible US withdrawal from ‘role of World Leader’: Angela Merkel

Last week, US President Donald Trump confirmed media reports that he wants to pull 9,500 soldiers... more»

Ireland forms new coalition government with Mícheál Martin as taoiseach

Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin has been elected Ireland’s Taoiseach or prime minister... more»

Kashmir Muslims fear demographic shift as thousands get residency

Up to 25,000 people have been granted domicile certificates in Indian-administered Kashmir since... more»

Glasgow stabbing suspect was Sudanese asylum seeker ‘fed up’ with ‘hellish’ shelter conditions, reports claim

Multiple media reports say the man who went on a stabbing rampage in Glasgow and who injured six... more»

India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’

Border tensions in East Ladakh have come down a notch with India waiting for the Chinese... more»

US sets new record for daily cases as Europe clamps down on gatherings

The US reported its highest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as authorities... more»

PM Imran launches Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme in AJK

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme in Azad Jammu and Kashmir... more»

Pakistan bars more than 250 pilots from flying over ‘dubious’ credentials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday announced 262 pilots will be barred from flying for having submitted... more»

US imposes new sanctions on Chinese leaders over Hong Kong laws

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was imposing visa restrictions on... more»

Search

Back to Top