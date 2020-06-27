Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / UN rights investigator says EU should punish any Israeli annexation in West Bank
UN rights investigator says EU should punish any Israeli annexation in West Bank

UN rights investigator says EU should punish any Israeli annexation in West Bank

International 2020-06-27, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories urged the EU on Friday to consider measures to prevent or punish any Israeli annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank. Friday’s statement by Michael Lynk said the EU should back up its warnings against Israeli plans with “a decisive menu of counter-measures.”

The statement came a few days after more than 1,000 European lawmakers made a similar plea, Reuters reports.

On Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Israel to abandon its annexation of settlements in the West Bank, warning this threatened any chance of a negotiated peace with the Palestinians, who seek statehood in the territory.

On June 23, European lawmakers called for “commensurate consequences” if Israel, which has more than 400,000 settlers in the West Bank, went ahead with the annexation.__RT.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan bars more than 250 pilots from flying over ‘dubious’ credentials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday announced 262 pilots will be barred from flying for having submitted... more»

US imposes new sanctions on Chinese leaders over Hong Kong laws

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was imposing visa restrictions on... more»

Police officer stabbed, 3 others killed in Scotland

Scotland’s largest city Glasgow was the center of a major incident with reports on June 26... more»

Six-year-old boy among five killed in Kashmir

At least five people, including a six-year-old boy caught in the crossfire, have been killed in... more»

UN rights investigator says EU should punish any Israeli annexation in West Bank

The UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories urged the EU on Friday to... more»

‘Chicago worse than Afghanistan’: Trump blasts high crime rate in ‘Democrat-run’ cities, says it’s like living in HELL

US President Donald Trump said that Democratic Party mayors and the Barack Obama administration... more»

Draft list of countries that will be allowed to enter EU when borders open

Locked away in a meeting room in Brussels, officials are debating who will be allowed to enter the... more»

US Supreme Court ruling boosts Trump’s power to deport immigrants

The United States Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration can deport some... more»

‘How to lose an election’: French President Macron gets it all wrong in Paris

President Emmanuel Macron was surveying a glacier in the French Alps on a visit in February when... more»

Galwan Valley: Satellite images ‘show China structures’ on India border

China has built new structures near the site of a Himalayan border clash that left 20 Indian... more»

Search

Back to Top