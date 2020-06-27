Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Police officer stabbed, 3 others killed in Scotland
Police officer stabbed, 3 others killed in Scotland

Police officer stabbed, 3 others killed in Scotland

Europe 2020-06-27, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

Scotland’s largest city Glasgow was the center of a major incident with reports on June 26 saying that at least three people were stabbed to death and a police officer also stabbed.

Police swarmed the city center and armed police were seen storming a hotel there on a road called West George Street, which has also been shut down.

Local media reported that police were forced to shoot a suspect.

LBC reporter Fraser Knight tweeted: “Reports of multiple stabbings in Glasgow City Centre and a potential major incident with upwards of 20 police vehicles, riot shields, armed officers and paramedics on West George Street.”

A woman called Louisa told local media: “I saw people treated with blood on them. People coming out of the hotel with police shouting put your hands up. There were police cars and ambulances all over the street.

Greater Glasgow Police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public.”

The Scottish Police Federation tweeted: “We are aware of reports a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in #Glasgow city centre. Our officials are in attendance to provide all necessary support. Please allow our collages the space to do their jobs. Further updates will be provided when we are able to do so.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Twitter: “Please follow advice to avoid the West George Street area of Glasgow while Police Scotland deal with this ongoing incident.”__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan bars more than 250 pilots from flying over ‘dubious’ credentials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday announced 262 pilots will be barred from flying for having submitted... more»

US imposes new sanctions on Chinese leaders over Hong Kong laws

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was imposing visa restrictions on... more»

Police officer stabbed, 3 others killed in Scotland

Scotland’s largest city Glasgow was the center of a major incident with reports on June 26... more»

Six-year-old boy among five killed in Kashmir

At least five people, including a six-year-old boy caught in the crossfire, have been killed in... more»

UN rights investigator says EU should punish any Israeli annexation in West Bank

The UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories urged the EU on Friday to... more»

‘Chicago worse than Afghanistan’: Trump blasts high crime rate in ‘Democrat-run’ cities, says it’s like living in HELL

US President Donald Trump said that Democratic Party mayors and the Barack Obama administration... more»

Draft list of countries that will be allowed to enter EU when borders open

Locked away in a meeting room in Brussels, officials are debating who will be allowed to enter the... more»

US Supreme Court ruling boosts Trump’s power to deport immigrants

The United States Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration can deport some... more»

‘How to lose an election’: French President Macron gets it all wrong in Paris

President Emmanuel Macron was surveying a glacier in the French Alps on a visit in February when... more»

Galwan Valley: Satellite images ‘show China structures’ on India border

China has built new structures near the site of a Himalayan border clash that left 20 Indian... more»

Search

Back to Top