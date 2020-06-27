PM Imran launches Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme in AJK

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to help the people hit by Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

“I am grateful today that we have been given an opportunity to help the people living around LoC braving hardships and economic losses due to cross border firing,” the premier said while addressing the ceremony in Muzaffarabad on Friday.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and President Sardar Masood Khan among other officials were also present during the occasion.

PM Imran said cash package worth Rs3 billion will benefit 138,000 families of AJK, residing along the de facto border between India and Pakistan.

Beside this, he said the 1.2 million health cards will also be distributed to the people of AJK “which will enable them to avail treatment of up to Rs1 million free of charge”.

In May, Premier Imran had launched a multi-billion Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for the workers and daily wage earners badly affected by the coronavirus induced lockdown.__Tribune.com