Alpine ski resort of Ischgl has record rate of coronavirus antibodies – Austrian study

A study of residents in the Alpine ski resort of Ischgl, the site of Austria’s biggest coronavirus outbreak, has found 42 percent have antibodies for the virus, the highest rate ever proven, according to a study published on Thursday.

Thousands of people were infected at the resort, and after a quarantine was declared in March, tourists were allowed to leave, further spreading the virus across Europe, Reuters said.

“The seroprevalence of study participants from Ischgl is 42.4 percent,” the director of the Medical University of Innsbruck’s Institute of Virology, Dorothee von Laer, who led the study, said in a statement.

“We are dealing in Ischgl with the highest seroprevalence ever proven in a study. Even though at that rate herd immunity cannot be assumed, Ischgl’s population should be protected (from the virus) to a large extent,” she added. Some researchers say that many antibody studies have shortcomings.__RT.com

