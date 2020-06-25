Vienna: Total lockdown at Reumannplatz after bomb discovery

A discovery of two mines on Thursday morning caused the entire Reumannplatz (Reumann Square) to be cordoned off and the Metro U1 in Vienna to malfunction.

On Thursday morning around 8:00 a.m., there was a total lock down on Reumannplatz in Vienna-Favoriten. Several “Heute” reporters discovered the police operation on site, which caused the partial suspension of the the Metro U1 operating between Oberlaa and Troststraße, and between Keplerplatz and Leopoldau.

“The entire Reumannplatz was closed, but the locks down have now been lifted again,” said Markus Dittrich, spokes person for the Vienna police, in an interview with “Heute”. “Two mines that are not intact will be removed by the anti mines service shortly.”__Heute.at