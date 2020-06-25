Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Responsibility for deadly border clash ‘lies entirely’ with India, Beijing claims
Responsibility for deadly border clash ‘lies entirely’ with India, Beijing claims

Responsibility for deadly border clash ‘lies entirely’ with India, Beijing claims

International 2020-06-25, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The deadly skirmish that erupted in a disputed area in the Himalayas last week should be blamed squarely on India, China’s defense ministry has argued. New Delhi has disputed Beijing’s account of the clash.

“The responsibility for the China-India border conflict lies entirely with India. China hopes to maintain peace in the border areas,” Ministry of National Defense spokesman Senior Colonel Wu Qian said on Wednesday, according to a translation by CNBC.

Soldiers from the two nations found themselves in a violent face-off last Monday in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Twenty Indian troops reportedly died in the incident. New Delhi has claimed that as many as 40 Chinese soldiers perished in the battle, but this figure has been dismissed as “fake news” by Beijing.

China maintains that Indian soldiers have been crossing into its territory since early May in an attempt to impede Chinese activity in the area. But this claim has been disputed by New Delhi, which insists that the Chinese army started the flare-up in tensions after attempting to erect a post on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control.

The defense ministers of both nations were reportedly set to meet on the sidelines of the Victory Day parade held in Moscow on Wednesday, but New Delhi later denied that a summit would take place.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’

China did not suffer heavy casualties in the deadly brawl with Indian troops in eastern Ladakh on... more»

Pakistan: 3 cops arrested for stripping, abusing man at Peshawar police station

Three policemen were arrested and booked for assault and other charges after a video showing them... more»

Kashmir: Mir Afzal sworn in as Gilgit-Baltistan caretaker chief minister

GILGIT: The caretaker chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), Mir Afzal, was sworn into office... more»

Responsibility for deadly border clash ‘lies entirely’ with India, Beijing claims

The deadly skirmish that erupted in a disputed area in the Himalayas last week should be blamed... more»

US, Russia, Brazil on draft list of countries banned from travelling to bloc from 1 July: EU source

The United States is on a list of countries whose travellers will be barred from entry to the bloc... more»

Kosovo’s President Thaci, nine others indicted for war crimes

Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci and nine others were indicted by a court investigating war... more»

Emirates suspends passenger services from Pakistan for a few days

RAWALPINDI: Emirates, which has been operating flights from Pakistan to Dubai, has announced that... more»

MASSIVE explosions after ‘Israeli jets’ strike army bases in central Syria

Several military bases in central and southern Syria have been targeted by air attacks that... more»

Kashmir: 2 Militant, CRPF tropper killed in Pulwama encounter

SRINAGAR, Jun 23: Two unidentified militants and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper... more»

China must prepare for risks of being cut off from US Dollar payment system: Official

China has to prepare for risks of being severed from the US dollar payment system if Washington... more»

Search

Back to Top