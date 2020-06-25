Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir: 2 Militants Killed In Sopore Encounter: Police

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-06-25
SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed in an encounter in Hardshiva area of north Kashmir’s Sopore on Thursday, police said.

State forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hardshiva area of Sopore after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said an encounter broke out after the militants opened fire at a search party of the forces.

In the ensuing encounter two unidentified militants were killed, the official said, adding the searches are going on.

The authorities have suspended mobile internet services in entire police district Sopore following the encounter.__Kashmir Observer

Kashmir: 2 Militants Killed In Sopore Encounter: Police

