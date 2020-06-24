Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Germany and Portugal reimpose localised restrictions
Germany and Portugal reimpose localised restrictions

Germany and Portugal reimpose localised restrictions

Europe 2020-06-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

New lockdown measures have been imposed on a region in western Germany that has seen an outbreak of coronavirus infections, linked to a slaughterhouse.

Authorities initially said more than 1,550 people had tested positive for coronavirus at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck, but by Tuesday afternoon they said the exact number was still being verified.

The governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Armin Laschet, said people in Guetersloh county for the next week will face some of the same restrictions that existed across Germany during the early stages of the pandemic in March.

These include limiting the number of people who can meet in public, and closing cinemas, gyms and bars.

Portugal reimposes restrictions in Lisbon region

Lockdown restrictions to halt the spread of coronavirus have been reimposed in the Lisbon area in Portugal.

Just as its neighbours are opening back up in the hope of saving their tourism seasons, Portugal has been forced to take a step backwards from reopening, as it currently ranks second in the EU for the most new cases in per capita, according to data collected by AFP.

Restrictions have been reimposed in the Lisbon metropolitan area, which include: the banning of consumption of alcohol in public areas, the closure of terraces or cafes at 8pm local time, and the limiting of the size of rallies.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: 2 Militant, CRPF tropper killed in Pulwama encounter

SRINAGAR, Jun 23: Two unidentified militants and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper... more»

China must prepare for risks of being cut off from US Dollar payment system: Official

China has to prepare for risks of being severed from the US dollar payment system if Washington... more»

Pakistan dismisses India’s allegations of violating Vienna Convention, ‘intimidation’

The Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday dismissed “baseless allegations” made by the Indian... more»

India’s govt to expel half Pakistan’s embassy staff ‘over espionage’

The Indian government said on Tuesday it intended to expel half the staff in Pakistan’s embassy... more»

Israeli forces kill Palestinian at occupied West Bank checkpoint

Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian man at a checkpoint in the occupied West... more»

Germany and Portugal reimpose localised restrictions

New lockdown measures have been imposed on a region in western Germany that has seen an outbreak... more»

Kashmir: Missing PhD Scholar Has Joined Hizbul Mujahideen

SRINAGAR: Hilal Ahmad Dar, a PhD scholar from Bemina area of Srinagar who went missing on June 14... more»

Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze

US President Donald Trump has extended a pause on some green cards and suspended visas for other... more»

Pakistan: PIA aircraft crashed due to human error: report

ISLAMABAD: Last month’s tragic crash of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane... more»

Saudi Arabia to hold ‘very limited’ Hajj

Saudi Arabia has announced it will hold a “very limited” Hajj this year due to the... more»

Search

Back to Top