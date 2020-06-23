Pakistan releases two Indian High Commission employees involved in hit-and-run incident

LAHORE: Authorities on Monday released two Indian High Commission officials who were involved in a hit-and-run incident in the federal capital.

The two, Dwimu Brahma and Paul Selvadhas, were sent back to India via the Wagah border crossing. Authorities had also found counterfeit currency from their possession.

Brahma and Selvadhas had arrived in the country in 2017, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

The capital territory police arrested the two Indian officials on June 15 however, they were freed after the FO intervened in the matter.

The two officials were accompanied by the second secretary of the Indian Embassy and the air attache, who have been summoned to New Delhi for consultations on the current Pak-India tension.

Earlier, an FIR (First Information Report) registered at the Secretariat Police Station said the two officials ran over a pedestrian and subsequently attempted to flee.

Counterfeit currency notes were also recovered from one of the detained Indian high commission officials, the FIR added.

Neither the FO nor the Indian High Commission issued any formal statement.

The incident was first reported by the Indian media, which claimed that two Indian officials went missing when they came out of the office for some work.

The media also reported that the Pakistani chargé d’affaires was summoned by the Indian External Affairs Ministry over the incident.

According to the media reports, soon after the arrests of two Indian staffers in Islamabad, the Pakistani mission in New Delhi was besieged by Indian intelligence agencies with the intention to harass its diplomatic staff.__Tribune.com