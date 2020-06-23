Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / EU and China seek to ease tensions on trade and human rights at summit
EU and China seek to ease tensions on trade and human rights at summit

EU and China seek to ease tensions on trade and human rights at summit

International 2020-06-23, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Chinese leaders and EU officials are seeking to cool tensions at a video summit on Monday, which addressed new tariffs targeting Chinese firms, Beijing’s increasing control over Hong Kong, and the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The meeting comes after Brussels infuriated Beijing by accusing it of a campaign of disinformation around the pandemic on June 10. The EU also announced plans on June 17 to build up its defences against Chinese and other foreign state-backed companies from buying up stakes in European firms.

“The COVID pandemic and a number of major bilateral and multilateral challenges show clearly the EU, China partnership is crucial,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after talks ended.

“But for our relations to develop further, they must become more rules-based and reciprocal, in order to achieve a real level playing-field,” she added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang took part in the video summit.

Beijing’s ambassador to the EU said last week that Monday’s talks were a chance to make relations “more productive and substantive by seizing opportunities and addressing challenges”.

But he said the proposed investment rules showed the EU was not practising the openness it preaches to other countries.

Human rights

The EU has tried to challenge China on its record of human rights, including issues such as Tibet and Hong Kong, where countries from the EU-27 have voiced concerns over a new security law proposed by Beijing.

“We expressed our great concerns about the proposed national security law for Hong Kong,” European Council President Charles Michel said at a press conference.

On Friday, the EU also demanded the release of the Chinese human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng, who has been jailed for four years for “inciting subversion of state power” after writing an open letter calling for constitutional reforms.

Foreign investment

Topping the list of discussions is a bilateral investment treaty that would improve market access and address structural economic imbalances.

Both sides had pledged to try and get negotiations moving by the end of the year but they have so far come to a standstill.

“We continue to have an unbalanced trade and investment relationship. We have not made the progress we aimed for in last year’s summit statement in addressing market access barriers,” said von der Leyen on Monday.

But another test comes for China after the EU announced proposals last week to have a bigger say in state subsidised foreign companies buying stakes in European firms.

For years, the EU and US have been concerned over Chinese state-backed companies buying up their companies, particularly in the technology sector.

The plans to level the playing field were accelerated by concerns the coronavirus pandemic could see Chinese firms swooping in to buy up cash-strapped European businesses.

“China is becoming more assertive in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to more firmly push back has become more apparent,” Erik Brattberg, from the Carnegie Endowment think tank, told Euronews.

He said the EU’s major stumbling bloc is getting all of the 27 member states to speak with one voice on matters related to China.

“Beijing continues to leverage bilateral ties with individual member state capitals to try to undermine a strong common EU line on China,” Brattberg added.

EU caught in the middle

The US has taken a hard line with China over its trade practices, which has put the EU in a tight spot between the two powers.

“The coronavirus crisis is creating a more competitive global environment, with confrontation growing faster than cooperation. As EU, we face rougher seas and risk getting caught in the cross-currents of major powers telling us to “pick a side,” Borrell said in a recent blog post.

Unlike the US, Brussels is not willing to sign up for an approach to contain China and instead prefers to keep engagement with Beijing open, said Brattberg.

“Ultimately, the only way the EU can defend its own interests in time marked by growing US-China competition is through strengthening its own sovereignty and foreign policy coherence,” he said.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: PIA aircraft crashed due to human error: report

ISLAMABAD: Last month’s tragic crash of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane... more»

Saudi Arabia to hold ‘very limited’ Hajj

Saudi Arabia has announced it will hold a “very limited” Hajj this year due to the... more»

EU and China seek to ease tensions on trade and human rights at summit

Chinese leaders and EU officials are seeking to cool tensions at a video summit on Monday, which... more»

Pakistan releases two Indian High Commission employees involved in hit-and-run incident

LAHORE: Authorities on Monday released two Indian High Commission officials who were involved in a... more»

Coronavirus: French defy lockdown with Festival of Music

Thousands of people gathered across France on Sunday to celebrate an annual music festival,... more»

Galwan Valley clash: Chinese commanding officer among several killed along LAC

A commanding officer (CO) of a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) unit was among the scores of fatal... more»

Pakistan: PIA air crash probe report to be presented to PM Imran today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be presented with the PIA air crash report today... more»

Serbia election: President Vucic declares landslide win in controversial parliamentary vote

Serbia’s president declared a landslide victory for his right-wing party on Sunday night, in... more»

Hundreds run riot, loot shops in Germany’s Stuttgart: police

BERLIN: Hundreds of people rioted in Germany’s Stuttgart city centre in the early hours on... more»

In a blow to Indians, Donald Trump says H-1B suspension coming any day now

President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed reports of an impending suspension of non-immigrant... more»

Search

Back to Top