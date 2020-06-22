Serbia election: President Vucic declares landslide win in controversial parliamentary vote

Serbia’s president declared a landslide victory for his right-wing party on Sunday night, in a controversial parliamentary election held amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and a boycott by much of the opposition.

Aleksandar Vucic told jubilant supporters that his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won over 60% of the vote, or some 190 seats in the 250-seat Serbian parliament.

This would confirm estimates from polling agencies including IPSOS, which suggest the SNS — which came to power in 2012 — has cemented its grip. Vucic’s allied Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS) are predicted to get around 10% in second place, adding another 30 or so seats to the coalition.

The initial unofficial results indicate that Serbia’s parliament will have virtually no opposition and only three or four parties out of the 21 which were running.

“I have long been in politics, but I have never experienced such a moment,” Vucic said. “I’m talking about a historic moment in which one party can find itself. We have won everywhere, where we have never been winning in the past.”

Opposition parties boycotting the vote said less than half the electorate of 6.6 million turned out. They complained of corruption and said the election would not be free and fair amid Vucic’s grip on power.

But although turnout was lower than in other elections, the mass boycott they were hoping for did not materialise.

Although voters were not choosing a president, Vucic’s name appeared on ballot papers as head of the SNS and he dominated the campaign via mainstream media which he controls.

Sunday’s vote was the first national election in Europe to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the continent.

The voting — initially planned for April but postponed because of the pandemic — came as Serbia was still reporting dozens of new cases daily after completely relaxing its strict lockdown rules.

Boycott attempt

Serbians were electing a new parliament, as well as representatives in the provincial legislature in Vojvodina and local municipalities.

What’s the background?

Elections were originally scheduled for April 26 but were postponed after a state of the emergency was declared to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The ruling government decided to push ahead with the ballot, even after the first cases of COVID-19 in Serbia were detected at the beginning of March.

The seriousness of the health crisis, however, forced the coalition government to postpone the election, after its legitimacy had been called into question by the opposition and democracy watchdogs.

The largest block of parties in the fractious opposition — including the Serbian Radical Party, the Democratic Party, the Party of Freedom and Justice, The Doors (Dveri), the People’s Party and the Let’s not drown Belgrade movement — decided to boycott the election amid fears that the elections could be rigged.__EuroNews