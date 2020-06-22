Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: PIA air crash probe report to be presented to PM Imran today
Pakistan: PIA air crash probe report to be presented to PM Imran today

Pakistan: PIA air crash probe report to be presented to PM Imran today

International 2020-06-22, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be presented with the PIA air crash report today (Monday) exactly one month after flight PK-8303 met a tragic accident in Karachi.

On May 22, flight PK-8303 crashed in Model Colony near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, killing 97 people while two miraculously survived.

Following the crash, PM Imran and relevant authorities ordered a probe into the incident to determine why the plane had crashed. Airbus experts were called to Karachi a few days after the crash to investigate the incident.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had said during a National Assembly session that he would present the report in the assembly by June 22.

Sarwar had said during a press conference as well that those who were responsible for the air crash would be held accountable after a ‘transparent inquiry’.

“As an elected public representative I promise you a transparent probe and that action will be taken. The government will make this investigation public as well as all the previous investigations of aviation disasters,” he had said.

CAA says PIA pilot violated landing protocol

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in a report issued on June 3 had alleged that the PIA pilot violated landing protocols.

According to the report published in The News, the pilot disregarded air traffic control’s (ATC) direction to lower the altitude.

In his letter to the general manager (safety), the additional director of flight operations has stated the plane’s altitude and speed were higher than the required limit for landing. The ATC had cautioned the pilot twice but he disregarded the warnings.

Deceased pilot’s father says he has ‘not an ounce of faith’ in PIA’s crash inquiry

Earlier, father of PIA pilot Captain Sajjad Gul had said he did not have “an ounce of faith” in the airline’s inquiry into the tragic plane crash which left 97 dead — including his son.

Gul Muhammad Bhatti said it “pained him to say that the PIA’s top hierarchy itself is leaking bits of the inquiry report and blaming people left and right for negligence”.

He said that they (PIA) are “not trustworthy people” and are “not fit to conduct an inquiry”.

“Those people are not professional and are not good people,” he said.

“He has logged in 17,000 hours. He is the only pilot to have completed 1,000 hours in a year […] he is a thorough professional,” said the aggrieved father.

Bhatti said that he has faith, however, in the assurances given by the governor who has said he “stands with him” and in the prime minister.

He said no remarks must be made until the black box’s contents come forward and he will comment “if justice is not done”.__The News

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: PIA air crash probe report to be presented to PM Imran today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be presented with the PIA air crash report today... more»

Serbia election: President Vucic declares landslide win in controversial parliamentary vote

Serbia’s president declared a landslide victory for his right-wing party on Sunday night, in... more»

Hundreds run riot, loot shops in Germany’s Stuttgart: police

BERLIN: Hundreds of people rioted in Germany’s Stuttgart city centre in the early hours on... more»

In a blow to Indians, Donald Trump says H-1B suspension coming any day now

President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed reports of an impending suspension of non-immigrant... more»

Pakistan: Captain among two soldiers martyred in terrorist attack

Two security forces personnel embraced martyrdom as terrorists attacked a patrolling team near the... more»

Dutch riot police fire water cannon to disperse rally against coronavirus restrictions, dozens arrested

Dutch police have cracked down on a protest against coronavirus restrictions in The Hague. Water... more»

3 Militants Killed In Srinagar Encounter: Police

SRINAGAR: Three militants were killed in an encounter in Zoonimar area of Srinagar on Sunday, a... more»

Reading stabbing attack suspect Khairi Saadallah known to MI5 – sources

The man held on suspicion of killing three people at a park in Reading was known to MI5, security... more»

Three people dead after UK park stabbings

Three people have died and three more have been seriously injured after stabbings in a park in... more»

France shakes off its virus blues with cinemas, casinos opening Monday

PARIS: France will begin to shake off its coronavirus blues Sunday with cinemas opening on the... more»

Search

Back to Top