Pakistan: Captain among two soldiers martyred in terrorist attack

Two security forces personnel embraced martyrdom as terrorists attacked a patrolling team near the South and North Waziristan boundary on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists fired at the security forces’s patrolling party five kilometres south east of Ghariom, near the North Waziristan district and South Waziristan district boundary.

The two soldiers were martyred in exchange of fire, whereas two other soldiers sustained injuries. A terrorist was also killed in the encounter, the ISPR stated.

The deceased personnel were identified as Captain Muhammad Sabih Abrar and Sepoy Naveed Akhtar

The security forces later conducted an operation and cleared a terrorist compound.

On May 19, seven paramilitary troops were martyred in two separate terrorist attacks in Balochistan which took place more than a week after a similar deadly attack on security forces near the Pak-Iran border.

The two deadly attacks on the Frontier Corps (FC) in less than two weeks broke a relatively long lull in terrorist violence in Balochistan, where hostile agencies have been bankrolling and aiding terrorist groups to create instability.

“Six soldiers – including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) – were martyred when the FC patrolling team’s reconnaissance vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED) when it was returning to a base camp in Pir Ghaib, Mach in Balochistan,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.__Tribune.com