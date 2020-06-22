Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: Captain among two soldiers martyred in terrorist attack
Pakistan: Captain among two soldiers martyred in terrorist attack

Pakistan: Captain among two soldiers martyred in terrorist attack

International 2020-06-22, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Two security forces personnel embraced martyrdom as terrorists attacked a patrolling team near the South and North Waziristan boundary on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists fired at the security forces’s patrolling party five kilometres south east of Ghariom, near the North Waziristan district and South Waziristan district boundary.

The two soldiers were martyred in exchange of fire, whereas two other soldiers sustained injuries. A terrorist was also killed in the encounter, the ISPR stated.

The deceased personnel were identified as Captain Muhammad Sabih Abrar and Sepoy Naveed Akhtar

The security forces later conducted an operation and cleared a terrorist compound.

On May 19, seven paramilitary troops were martyred in two separate terrorist attacks in Balochistan which took place more than a week after a similar deadly attack on security forces near the Pak-Iran border.

The two deadly attacks on the Frontier Corps (FC) in less than two weeks broke a relatively long lull in terrorist violence in Balochistan, where hostile agencies have been bankrolling and aiding terrorist groups to create instability.

“Six soldiers – including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) – were martyred when the FC patrolling team’s reconnaissance vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED) when it was returning to a base camp in Pir Ghaib, Mach in Balochistan,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Hundreds run riot, loot shops in Germany’s Stuttgart: police

BERLIN: Hundreds of people rioted in Germany’s Stuttgart city centre in the early hours on... more»

In a blow to Indians, Donald Trump says H-1B suspension coming any day now

President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed reports of an impending suspension of non-immigrant... more»

Pakistan: Captain among two soldiers martyred in terrorist attack

Two security forces personnel embraced martyrdom as terrorists attacked a patrolling team near the... more»

Dutch riot police fire water cannon to disperse rally against coronavirus restrictions, dozens arrested

Dutch police have cracked down on a protest against coronavirus restrictions in The Hague. Water... more»

3 Militants Killed In Srinagar Encounter: Police

SRINAGAR: Three militants were killed in an encounter in Zoonimar area of Srinagar on Sunday, a... more»

Reading stabbing attack suspect Khairi Saadallah known to MI5 – sources

The man held on suspicion of killing three people at a park in Reading was known to MI5, security... more»

Three people dead after UK park stabbings

Three people have died and three more have been seriously injured after stabbings in a park in... more»

France shakes off its virus blues with cinemas, casinos opening Monday

PARIS: France will begin to shake off its coronavirus blues Sunday with cinemas opening on the... more»

‘India capitulated to China in Ladakh’

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that China by... more»

John Bolton: Judge rejects Trump bid to ban ex-adviser’s book

A US judge has rejected a request by President Donald Trump to stop the publication of a memoir by... more»

Search

Back to Top