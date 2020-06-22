Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Hundreds run riot, loot shops in Germany’s Stuttgart: police
Hundreds run riot, loot shops in Germany’s Stuttgart: police

Hundreds run riot, loot shops in Germany’s Stuttgart: police

Europe 2020-06-22, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

BERLIN: Hundreds of people rioted in Germany’s Stuttgart city centre in the early hours on Sunday, throwing stones and bottles at police while looting stores after smashing shop windows.

“Police are currently securing leads and are interrogating more than 20 people who have been provisionally arrested,” authorities in the southwestern city said in a statement.

More than a dozen police officers were also hurt in the clashes, it added.

“I sharply condemn this brutal outbreak of violence, these acts against people and things are criminal action that must be forcefully prosecuted and condemned,” Baden-Wuerttemberg state premier Winfried Kretschmann said in a statement.

Interior minister for the region Thomas Strobl said the riots were of “an unprecedented nature”.

Sascha Binder, a leading local MP of the Social Democratic Party, had earlier described the violence as “civil war-like scenes”.

Tensions built up shortly after midnight over police checks on drug taking by people who had gathered close to the city’s biggest square, the Schlossplatz.

Clashes then broke out, as the groups went on the rampage, using sticks or poles to smash windows of police vehicles parked in the area.

Police estimated that around 500 people were involved in the riot, which also left shops along the neighbouring Koenigstrasse, a key shopping thoroughfare, looted.

Police called in reinforcements, and were only able to quell the violence several hours later.

Videos posted on Twitter showed people breaking shop windows, leaving goods strewn on the streets.

A jewellery store was completely emptied and a mobile phone shop wrecked, according to regional broadcaster SWR.

Smaller scale clashes had broken out downtown last week between police and groups of young people.__The News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Hundreds run riot, loot shops in Germany’s Stuttgart: police

BERLIN: Hundreds of people rioted in Germany’s Stuttgart city centre in the early hours on... more»

In a blow to Indians, Donald Trump says H-1B suspension coming any day now

President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed reports of an impending suspension of non-immigrant... more»

Pakistan: Captain among two soldiers martyred in terrorist attack

Two security forces personnel embraced martyrdom as terrorists attacked a patrolling team near the... more»

Dutch riot police fire water cannon to disperse rally against coronavirus restrictions, dozens arrested

Dutch police have cracked down on a protest against coronavirus restrictions in The Hague. Water... more»

3 Militants Killed In Srinagar Encounter: Police

SRINAGAR: Three militants were killed in an encounter in Zoonimar area of Srinagar on Sunday, a... more»

Reading stabbing attack suspect Khairi Saadallah known to MI5 – sources

The man held on suspicion of killing three people at a park in Reading was known to MI5, security... more»

Three people dead after UK park stabbings

Three people have died and three more have been seriously injured after stabbings in a park in... more»

France shakes off its virus blues with cinemas, casinos opening Monday

PARIS: France will begin to shake off its coronavirus blues Sunday with cinemas opening on the... more»

‘India capitulated to China in Ladakh’

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that China by... more»

John Bolton: Judge rejects Trump bid to ban ex-adviser’s book

A US judge has rejected a request by President Donald Trump to stop the publication of a memoir by... more»

Search

Back to Top