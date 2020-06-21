Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / ‘India capitulated to China in Ladakh’
‘India capitulated to China in Ladakh’

‘India capitulated to China in Ladakh’

Kashmir 2020-06-21, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that China by erecting a barricade against India’s aggression in Ladakh region has provided Pakistan an opportunity to convince the international community that China-India clash in Ladakh was not the real issue but the Kashmir conflict is the root cause of all problems in the region.

“India has capitulated to China in Ladakh but the evil-minded Indian rulers may carry out any misadventure against Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in order to divert attention from the Ladakh fiasco,” he said in an interview with Canada-based Omni TV through video link from Islamabad on Saturday.

The AJK president said that the United States which is occupied with its domestic issues, has not come up with a clear support to India on Ladakh issue.

He said that tension certainly prevails between China and the United States, but the two countries are big trade partners as well. Therefore, the US would never sacrifice its economic interests just to appease India.

Masood said that India which had arrogantly moved into Ladakh, after facing humiliating defeat and losing vast area, is now shamelessly claiming that the Chinese Army had not entered in any area under its occupation though the Indian media and some Modi government officials had been crying a few days back that the Chinese Army had captured 60 square kilometres area in Galwan valley.

After facing defeat on the military front, India on one hand talking about slashing its trade volume with China, while on the other, it has intensified brutalities against the defenceless people in Occupied Kashmir in order to divert attention.

He warned that reduction to trade with China will be suicidal for India because in case of further escalation in tensions, China may shift its 2.5 billion dollars’ investment from India to some other country.

Throwing light on the background of China-India tension, the AJK president said that China considers repeal of Articles 370 and 35-A and reversal of the special status of Kashmir by India as a danger to its security and sovereignty.

“We are thankful to China for shattering India’s arrogant expansion policy that had indirectly helped the Kashmiri people and facilitating Pakistan to convene three informal UN Security Council sessions on Kashmir,” Sardar Masood said.

To a question, he said that India has always used the bilateral talks as a time-buying ploy and to stabilise its occupation of Kashmir. Now that the issue has been once again internationalised, we should stick to our stance of resolving Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.

About India’s non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council, the AJK president said that the Pakistani and the Kashmiri people were highly concerned over bringing the criminal in the rank of adjudicators. India must be brought to justice for its crimes against humanity, he said, adding that India’s presence in the Security Council will eclipse the image and credibility of the world body.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

France shakes off its virus blues with cinemas, casinos opening Monday

PARIS: France will begin to shake off its coronavirus blues Sunday with cinemas opening on the... more»

‘India capitulated to China in Ladakh’

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that China by... more»

John Bolton: Judge rejects Trump bid to ban ex-adviser’s book

A US judge has rejected a request by President Donald Trump to stop the publication of a memoir by... more»

Anti-racism protests take place across France and the UK

Anti-racism protests are to be staged across the UK and France on Saturday with authorities urging... more»

China lays claim to Galwan Valley, blames India for border clash

China says the Galwan Valley where Chinese and Indian troops were engaged in a deadly clash falls... more»

There’s More to Cyprus Than the Beach

By Andrea BusfieldCyprus has the cleanest bathing waters in Europe, it’s in the Top 10 of... more»

Youngsters turn to the army for stable in Coronavirus-hit Hungary

Young Hungarians are turning to the army to make a living amid the economic downturn caused by... more»

Pakistan resume International flights today

RAWALPINDI: The government has allowed resumption of international flight operations to and from... more»

UN nuclear monitor pressures Iran for access to sites

The board of governors at the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog has passed a resolution... more»

Pakistan: Blast in Sindh’s Ghotki kills three

GHOTKI: At least two Rangers personnel and one civilian lost their lives when a blast took place... more»

Search

Back to Top